Proud of my son’s supreme sacrifice, says Panipat braveheart Major Aashish Dhonchak’s mother

The mortal remains of Major Aashish Dhonchak were consigned to the flames with full military honours at his native village in Panipat. Family members and relatives mourn near the mortal remains of Major Aashish Dhonchak before his last rites at his native place in Panipat on Friday.Thousands of people gathered to console the grieving family members, including his wife Jyoti and his mother, on his final journey. Aashish’s three-year-old daughter also paid floral tributes to her father. (PTI)

Major Dhonchak of the 19 Rashtriya Rifles lost his life during an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag on September 13 along with commanding officer Col Manpreet Singh and DSP of Jammu and Kashmir Police Humayun Bhat.

Youths carrying Tricolour and flowers joined the funeral procession of around 14 km. People from all walks of life, including teachers, schoolchildren, farmers and labourers, could be seen standing along the road to pay tributes to the braveheart.

“We are proud of my son’s supreme sacrifice,” said Aashish’s mother Kamla.

“Our government should take decisive action to finish this now. We cannot let our soldiers die like this,” Ajay Singh Binjhol, a relative of Aashish, said.

The mortal remains were brought to Panipat city from Ambala. The mortal remains were brought to the newly constructed house of the martyr at TDI city in Panipat where the family was planning to shift on Aashish’s birthday on October 23. The last rites were conducted after a wreath-laying ceremony and a gun salute. Aashish’s cousin Major Vikash and father Lal Chand lit the funeral pyre. A funeral procession was carried out from Panipat to his native village in which thousands of people on bikes, cars, and tractor-trailers joined the procession.

Aashish joined the Army as a lieutenant in 2012 and got promotion in 2018 to the rank of Major. Aashish was married to Jyoti of Jind in November 2015, and they have a daughter. He had come to his home one-and-a-half month ago and now he was scheduled to visit the next month.

