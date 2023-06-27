Punjab crime: Teenaged farm labourer kills minor sister over affair in Muktsar

A 19-year-old boy allegedly killed his minor sister, suspecting her of having an affair in a village in Muktsar district, police said on Tuesday. A 19-year-old boy allegedly killed his minor sister, suspecting her of having an affair in a village in Muktsar district on Tuesday. (Representational photo)

Gidderbaha deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Jasbir Singh said the accused, who is absconding, used a chaff cutter to slit the throat of his sister. She died on the spot.

The police said it appears to be a premeditated crime as the youngster used an improvised fodder cutter that he brought home a few days ago.

Efforts are to arrest him.

The victim’s father had passed away a few years ago and her mother was away to work in a paddy field when the incident occurred.

The 13-year-old younger sister witnessed her siblings having an argument before the elder brother committed the crime.

Both siblings worked as farm labourers, the police said, adding the accused suspected his sister was in a relationship.