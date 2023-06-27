Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab crime: Teenaged farm labourer kills minor sister over affair in Muktsar

Punjab crime: Teenaged farm labourer kills minor sister over affair in Muktsar

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 27, 2023 04:31 PM IST

Search on for 19-year-old farm labourer who used chaff cutter to slit throat of his 17-year-old sister in a village

A 19-year-old boy allegedly killed his minor sister, suspecting her of having an affair in a village in Muktsar district, police said on Tuesday.

A 19-year-old boy allegedly killed his minor sister, suspecting her of having an affair in a village in Muktsar district on Tuesday. (Representational photo)
A 19-year-old boy allegedly killed his minor sister, suspecting her of having an affair in a village in Muktsar district on Tuesday. (Representational photo)

Gidderbaha deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Jasbir Singh said the accused, who is absconding, used a chaff cutter to slit the throat of his sister. She died on the spot.

The police said it appears to be a premeditated crime as the youngster used an improvised fodder cutter that he brought home a few days ago.

Also read: Bus services hit in south Punjab, causing inconvenience to public

Efforts are to arrest him.

The victim’s father had passed away a few years ago and her mother was away to work in a paddy field when the incident occurred.

The 13-year-old younger sister witnessed her siblings having an argument before the elder brother committed the crime.

Both siblings worked as farm labourers, the police said, adding the accused suspected his sister was in a relationship.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
village affair sister + 1 more
village affair sister
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out