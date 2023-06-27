Bus services hit in south Punjab, causing inconvenience to public

Bus services in Bathinda and adjoining districts of south Punjab were hit on Tuesday after contractual and outsourced staff of state roadways services went on strike, seeking regularisation of their jobs. Contractual employees of the Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) during a protest at the Bathinda bus stand on Tuesday. They accused the Punjab government of failing to fulfil their demands, including the regularisation of services. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)

Due to the strike by drivers and conductors working on contract with Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC), Punjab Roadways and the Punbus, 63% of the 204 buses at the depot in Bathinda could not ply.

PRTC Union president Kuldeep Singh said the state government’s bid to boost privatisation in public transport is unacceptable.

The protesters held a dharna at the bus stand.

Commuters were a harried lot as rush could be seen at bus stands in the region.

Also read: Day 1 of contractual employees’ strike throws bus services out of gear in Punjab

A passenger at Bathinda, Daljit Singh, said he had been waiting for two hours but there was no bus to reach Chandigarh. “The authorities here say that private luxury buses are leaving for the state capital, Chandigarh, as per schedule, whereas the plying of PRTC buses is uncertain due to the strike. I cannot afford a luxury bus ticket. Such a strike should not be allowed,” he said.

Another commuter, Balwinder Kaur, who along with two women relatives, was planning to go to Sunam but was unable to board a bus. “We were not aware of the strike today. Even after waiting for two hours outside the bus stand, we could not board a bus due to the rush,” she said.

Bathinda depot general manager Balwinder Singh said there are 34 buses on the Dabwali-Chandigarh route but they were able to run only six buses. “We are aware of the hardships faced by commuters. The workforce of about 550 is on strike today and services are severely hit,” he added.