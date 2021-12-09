Punjab revenue officials’ strike: Students, job seekers worst hit

People across Punjab continue to suffer amid the deadlock between revenue officials and the Punjab government over the arrest of the Hoshiarpur naib tehsildar by the state vigilance bureau in a corruption case on November 22.

The Punjab Revenue Officials Association is on mass leave for an indefinite period in support of its demand for an impartial inquiry and cancellation of the first information report (FIR) against naib tehsildar Sandeep Kumar besides punishment for vigilance bureau officials.

The state revenue officials are protesting against the vigilance DSP on Thursday and will hold a rally in front of chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s house in Morinda on December 10.

Since the arrest of Kumar and three others by the Jalandhar range vigilance bureau, the revenue officials, backed by the Deputy Commissioner Office Employees Union, have been protesting against the Punjab government.

An IAS officer in Doaba said that the delivery of public services has been crippled and the worst hit are students and job seekers who need certificates of domicile and proof of income for higher courses and government jobs. “What is their fault? Why should they suffer?” he said, requesting anonymity.

A senior Punjab Civil Service (PCS) officer posted in the Malwa region said 50% work of the DC office depended on revenue officials. “How can we work without them when other employees too are joining their protest. Ultimately, people suffer,” he said.

He said election-related work was also hit as with every returning officer (SDM) there are two assistant returning officers (tehsildars), who are now on indefinite strike. “The compensation to be given to Covid-19 victims is linked with revenue officials but we were forced to take an alternative,” said the officer adding that state also suffers financial loss in the form stamp duty due to the strike.

A senior IAS officer said that government should order an inquiry and direct the revenue officers to get back to work. “Why should people suffer because of the deadlock?” he said.

The association members alleged that vigilance sub-inspector Ajaypal had on directions of DSP Niranjan Singh handcuffed Sandeep Kumar and fettered his feet to the hospital bed and locked him up in the room when he was being treated.

Association president Gurdev Singh Dham met state revenue minister Aruna Chaudhary and Punjab financial commissioner (revenue) Vijay Kumar Janjua on Tuesday to resolve the issue.

The Punjab vigilance bureau is tightlipped on the matter, while Chaudhary and Janjua were unavailable for comment despite repeated attempts.