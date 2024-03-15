Punjab VB arrests former Rupnagar civil surgeon for corruption

The Punjab vigilance bureau has arrested Dr Parminder Kumar, a former civil surgeon of Rupnagar who has since retired, for taking bribes in cash and kind from his subordinate doctors. The Punjab vigilance bureau has arrested Dr Parminder Kumar, a former civil surgeon of Rupnagar who has since retired, for taking bribes in cash and kind from his subordinate doctors. (Representational photo)

Stating this in Chandigarh on Friday, a VB spokesperson said that the case was registered following verification of a complaint lodged by Dr Naresh Kumar on the chief minister’s anti-corruption helpline.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Also read: Punjab deputy CLP leader Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal quits Congress, joins AAP

He said that during investigation, the VB found that Dr Parminder Kumar used to harass his subordinate doctors by issuing unnecessary show-cause notices and unauthorised orders for deputation to get money from them as bribes. It was also established that the accused had demanded bribes from the doctors during a meeting on October 21, 2021, after which Dr Tarsem Singh gave him ₹10,000.

He took ₹20,000 each from Dr Satwinder Pal and Dr Vikrant Saroa as well and made the complainant, Dr Naresh Kumar, pay the electricity bill of ₹2,764 of his residential quarters.

It was found that the regular expenses of Dr Parminder Kumar did not match his carry-home salary.

A case was registered against him under the Prevention of Corruption Act at the VB range police station in Ludhiana.