Punjab deputy CLP leader Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal quits Congress, joins AAP

In a setback to the party, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) deputy leader and Chabbewal MLA Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal, 53, joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) after resigning from the Congress and the assembly on Friday. Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal, who quit the Congress, being welcomed into the Aam Aadmi Party by chief minister Bhagwant Mann at his official residence in Chandigarh on Friday. (HT Photo)

Dr Chabbewal was inducted into the party by chief minister Bhagwant Mann at his official residence in Chandigarh. The ruling AAP, which named its candidates for eight of the 13 Lok Sabha seats on Thursday, may field him from Hoshiarpur reserved parliamentary constituency.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Also read: Lok Sabha Polls: Five Punjab ministers, sitting MP in AAP’s first list of 8 candidates

Dr Chabbewal was the Congress candidate from Hoshiarpur in 2019, but lost to BJP’s Som Parkash by 48,530 votes.

Senior Congress leaders made a last-minute bid to convince Chabbewal not to leave the party, but their efforts proved to be futile.

Dr Chabbewal is the second prominent Congress leader to join the AAP in a week. On Saturday, another Dalit leader and former Congress MLA from Bassi Pathana, Gurpreet Singh GP, joined the party. The AAP fielded him from Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Sabha constituency.

Dr Chabbewal had joined the Congress in 2009. He was first elected to the assembly from Chabbewal in 2017 and then went on to win the seat again in February 2022. On April 10 that year, he was made the deputy leader of the CLP.

Earlier, he was the chairperson of Congress’s Scheduled Caste (SC) wing in Punjab. A radiologist, he runs scanning centres in Hoshiarpur and adjoining areas.