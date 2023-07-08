Rahul Gandhi meets farmers, drives tractor, sows seeds in Haryana's Sonepat

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met farmers and helped them transplant paddy during an impromptu stop at Sonepat’s Madina village, on the way to Shimla from Delhi on Saturday morning. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi transplanting paddy during an impromptu stop at Sonepat’s Madina village while on the way to Shimla from Delhi on Saturday morning. (HT Photo)

The former Congress MP also drove a tractor and interacted with the farmers even as it was drizzling.

Sanjay Kumar, a farmer from Madina village, which falls under Sonepat’s Baroda constituency, said he was surprised to see the cavalcade suddenly stop near his fields and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi emerging out of one of the vehicles.

“Initially the labourers transplanting the paddy could not identify Rahul Gandhi. When he along with his staff came walked up to his in the fields, we were jubilant. We served him breakfast and asked us about our problems. He also drove a tractor,” Sanjay added.

After hearing of Rahul Gandhi’s visit, Congress’s Baroda MLA Induraj Narwal and Gohana MLA Jagbir Malik also reached the fields.

Gohana MLA Jagbir Malik said they were happy to see Rahul Gandhi in the fields.

“He is a leader, who is trying to know the problems of workers, labourers, truck drivers, students, women and other sections of the society,” he added.

Meanwhile, Haryana agriculture minister JP Dalal took a dig at Rahul Gandhi and tweeted, “The Congress’s prince could understand the real hardwork of farmers by doing one hour work with them hot noon with temperature hovering 45 degree celsius instead of shooting photos in good weather. If he had worked in 45 degree, he won’t need to go Shimla instead he will feel the same under a tree (sic).”