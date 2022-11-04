Recoveries of explosives, drugs expose Pak’s sinister designs to disturb peace: Army

: Recoveries made from a terrorist killed in an infiltration bid, including a claymore mine, a machine gun magazine and drugs, amply indicate the sinister designs of Pakistan to vitiate peace in Poonch and Rajouri sectors, said a senior Army officer on Friday.

The Army on Thursday foiled an infiltration attempt in Poonch sector, killing a Pakistani terrorist.

A blood trail leading across the Line of Control (LoC) to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) also suggested that two to three other terrorists were either injured or killed in the Indian Army’s fire.

“With this, the security forces have successfully eliminated a major infiltration bid in Poonch sector and thwarted the nefarious designs of the western adversary to vitiate peace in Poonch and Rajouri sectors,” said Brigadier Rajesh Bisht, commander of the strategic Poonch Brigade.

He said that security forces continue to remain alert on the LoC to counter any attempt by inimical forces to disturb the peace and harmony in the region.

“On Thursday, at approximately 9.30am, our alert troops observed a suspicious movement of three infiltrators. They wore Pathani suit and were trying to sneak across the Line of Control in Nakarkot area of Poonch sector. When the infiltrators were challenged by own troops, they opened heavy volume of fire on our troops,” said Brigadier Bisht.

In the ensuing intense firefight, all the three terrorists were injured.

“Once the firing ceased, our troops started a deliberate search operation of the area. The search was a daunting task as the area is thickly mined, has dense undergrowth and boulders and the ground is undulating. As the search operation progressed at 1pm, initially body of one dead terrorist with weapon was recovered,” said Brigadier Bisht.

Another weapon with bullet mark and numerous other war-like stores were recovered and also a blood trail was observed, leading towards the LoC, said the commander of the Poonch Brigade.

The recovery

During the search operation, two AK-74 assault rifles along with four AK magazines and 43 AK rounds, one Chinese pistol with seven rounds and one magazine, one claymore mine along with cable and battery, one small machine gun magazine, a bag, a pouch, combat colour, one cigarette packet of Pakistani brand along with a lighter and a small packet of contraband material (drugs likely for self-consumption) were recovered.

Claymore mine is directional anti-personnel mine and it can also be victim-activated by booby-trapping it with a tripwire firing system. It is used primarily in ambushes and against unarmoured vehicles. There had been instances in the past when Pakistan used such mines on the LoC and international border and succeeded in inflicting casualties on the Indian army and BSF personnel.

It may be noted that south of Pir Panjal has always remained a preferred route of infiltration for Pakistani terrorists, who make optimum attempts to sneak into the Indian territory before the snowfall completely chokes mountain passes on the LoC. From mid-December, these passes get heavy snowfall.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON