Scooter used to loot jewellery shop in Mohali was stolen last year

A day after a jewellery shop in Mohali’s Phase 10 was looted by two unidentified persons at gunpoint, the police disclosed that the scooter used in the crime had been stolen in 2023. It was found abandoned near the crime scene. No arrests have been made so far as the police are yet to get any clue. No arrests have been made so far as the Mohali police are yet to get any clue. (HT Photo)

A senior police officer stated, “The scooter was stolen last year and a case was registered at the Mataur police station.”

Inspector Naveenpal Singh, station house officer (SHO) of the Phase 11 police station, said, “We are reviewing CCTV footage from various shops in the area and expect to arrest the accused soon.”

On Thursday, two armed individuals had entered a jewellery store in the bustling Phase 10 market and took away gold weighing 100-125 grams, valued at ₹9 lakh, after threatening the shop owner’s mother with a firearm. The duo arrived on a Honda Activa scooter that they parked away from the jewellery shop. When people started chasing them, they initially tried to get away on it but as the two-wheeler failed to start, they abandoned it and fled on foot.

Meanwhile, Punjab State Traders’ Commission member Vineet Verma on Friday visited the jeweller to express solidarity. Verma said he had a word with SSP Sandeep Garg and the latter gave assurance that the culprits would be soon behind the bars.