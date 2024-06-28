Gold worth 9 lakh robbed from jewellery shop in Mohali’s Phase-10

In a startling daylight robbery, two armed men barged into a jewellery shop in the buzzing Phase-10 market and took away 100-125 grams of gold, worth ₹9 lakh, after holding the shop owner’s mother at gunpoint on Thursday evening. The robbery incident occurred at a jewellery shop in Mohali’s Phase-10 market. (HT Photos)

The perpetrators, one of whom was donning a cap and a fake beard and the other simply wearing a cap, entered the shop (no 127) around 4.45 pm when only the shop owner’s mother, Gurjot Kaur, 50, was present there.

Kaur said, “Minutes after two female customers left the shop, a man wearing a cap knocked on the door and asked for my son. Meanwhile, another young man, around 17-18 years old, also came in. It was then that the first man pointed a gun at me and instructed the younger one to collect the jewellery.”

“In the meantime, our neighbours, who might have noticed the two suspicious men entering our shop, came outside. Seeing the opportunity, I immediately cried for help. Following this, the robbers panicked and ran away with whatever they could lay their hands on. Some of our neighbours and passersby chased them but the duo got away,” she said.

The entire incident was captured on closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed inside the shop.

Pardeep Kumar, another shop owner in Phase 10, said, “The duo arrived on a Honda Activa, which they parked away from the jewellery shop. When people started chasing them, they initially tried to getaway on it but as it failed to start, they abandoned it and fled on foot.”

Kaur further said that it seemed that the men had done a proper recce before executing the crime as they specifically asked for her son.

Inspector Naveenpal Singh, SHO Phase 11, said, “The robbers took around 100-125 grams of gold on display. We are also investigating the details of the scooter they were riding as it also appears to be stolen property.”

“We are also going through the CCTV footage for clues. Initial information suggests that they used a toy gun for the robbery, but investigation is going on,” added the SHO.

A case under Sections 392 (robbery) of Indian Penal Code and Section 25 of the Arms Act has been registered at the Phase 11 police station.

Deputy superintendent of police, City-2, Harsimran Bal, stated, “We are investigating the case and will arrest the accused soon.”