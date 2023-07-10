Haryana: Couple dies in roof collapse due to heavy rain in Karnal
Jul 10, 2023 02:33 PM IST
The incident took place on Sunday night but the children found the parents buried under the debris on Monday morning and alerted neighbours
A couple died when the roof of their house collapsed due to heavy rain at Sagha village of Karnal district, police said on Monday.
The deceased, Surinder Singh (47) and his wife Sunita Devi (45), are survived by four children, who were sleeping in an adjoining room.
The incident took place on Sunday night. The children found them buried under debris on Monday morning and called neighbours. They were taken to the hospital, where doctors declared them as brought dead.
Surinder was a labourer and he was the sole breadwinner of the family of six.
