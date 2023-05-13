Visually impaired Jammu lad scores 93.4% in Class-12 exams

Visually impaired since his birth, Miracle Gill from Jammu has beaten all odds to secure 93.4% in CBSE’s Class-12 exams, result of which was declared on Friday. Miracle Gill from Jammu has beaten all odds to secure 93.4% in CBSE’s Class-12 exams, result of which was declared on Friday. (HT Photo)

Son of Asif Gill and Aruna Gill, the 20-year-old now wants to enrol in a BA programme at Delhi’s St Stephen’s College. He also nourishes the dream of becoming an IAS officer.

Miracle, a student of humanities, said, “I used to study two to three hours daily, but two months before the exams, I started dedicating six hours a day to my studies.”

He said consistency was the key to his success.

A student of National Institute for the Empowerment of Persons with Visual Disabilities (NIEPVD) at Dehradun, he said, “I studied via two to three methods – Braille books, school audio library and online books with a screen reading software.”

His father Asif said, “He has given us immense happiness. We are so proud of him. Miracle has brought laurels to us and his community.”

With 93.3% marks, another topper Jaisidh Bhalla, son of former minister Raman Bhalla, said his journey was “very tough”.

“Being an average student, it was a tough journey for me, but I feel that the fear of defeat should be there because it helps you to work hard,” he added.

Interested in pursuing law, Jaisidh advised other students to never give up.

