Chennai hosts first G20 Education Working Group meet

Chennai is all set to host the first G20 Education Working Group meeting on February 1 and 2 and as a precursor a seminar on the ‘Role of Digital Technology in Education’ - a unique initiative under India’s Presidency, is held at the IIT Madras Research Park on Tuesday.

The seminar will set the agenda for further discussions and deliberations for the meeting. As many as 75 delegates from G20 member and invited countries and three international organisations are attending. The seminar has generated a lot of interest among the G20 member countries with 15 of them having sent the inputs highlighting their best practices in the field of digital technology for school, higher education and skill development.

The seminar also includes other activities such as an audio walkthrough to showcase the history, vision and mission of IIT Madras and visit to the three Centres of Excellence - the Heritage Center, the Center for Innovation and the Brain Center. An exhibition has also been organised on the sidelines of the seminar, displaying key initiatives of the G20 countries, international and various Indian organisations on digital education initiatives and enabling digital technologies.

Around 10 countries and international organisations are showcasing their initiatives in the exhibition. The knowledge partners and technical resource hubs for the event include UNICEF, UNESCO and OECD, premier Indian institutions like IITs at Madras, Hyderabad, Kharagpur, and Ropar, IISc Bangalore, TISS Bombay, NIEPA, NCERT, and National Skill Development Council. The Education Working Group meeting will be inaugurated at Taj Coromandel, Chennai. There will be detailed discussions on four themes across the two-day meeting.

"We have also planned an excursion on the afternoon of February 1 for the delegates to Mahabalipuram group of monuments, a UNESCO world heritage site near Chennai, to showcase our rich architectural heritage, reflected in the high quality craftsmanship achieved as early as the 6th century CE," a release said on Monday.

Dinner and cultural events have been planned for the delegates to showcase Tamil Nadu's vibrant culture and delectable cuisine. "We are confident that Chennai will offer many thrilling experiences and fond memories to the delegates to carry back home. Further, it is hoped that the exchange of ideas, best practices and detailed deliberations will help global community find long-term sustainable solutions to similar educational challenges being faced in different geographies," the release said.