In Chandigarh for G20 Summit, delegates relish north Indian delicacies

Sumptuous portions of saag murgh, nihari gosht, dal baluchi and sushi were among the 40-plus dishes on the menu for Monday’s dinner hosting foreign delegates who are in the city to participate in G20 Summit meetings.

As many as 93 delegates from 50 nations, including both representatives of G20 as well as guest countries and international organisations, arrived in the city on Sunday for the first meeting of the International Financial Architecture Working Group that got underway at Hotel Lalit, IT Park, on Monday and will conclude on Tuesday.

A senior UT administration official said they focused on north Indian dishes, while trying to mix in continental and oriental flavours: “There are over 50 dishes, including aloo bukhara, kofta and bajra kofta, besides millet section.”

The official added that “sarson da saag” and “makki di roti” emerged as the favourite lunch meal of most delegates.

On Monday evening, a laser sound-and-light show on the G20 theme — “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” or “One Earth, One Family, One Future” was organised for the delegates at Sukhna Lake.

Delegates were also treated to a special cultural show at Lake Club. The show included a spectrum of classical and folk dances, including folk dances Sirmouri nati from Himachal Pradesh, ghoomar and phag from Haryana, bhangra and giddha from Punjab, and classical performances of bharatnatyam and kathak.

The day concluded with a gala dinner at the Lake Club, where the tourism department organised an event featuring flying illuminated kites, while the police set up illuminated boats bearing flags of G20 countries. The delegates also donned colourful turbans and shook a leg with the attendees.

Guides fluent in English, Spanish, French accompanied the delegates to brief them about the city and its historical importance.

