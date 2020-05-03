e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 03, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Congress leader Manish Tewari calls for concerted efforts to safeguard freedom of press

Congress leader Manish Tewari calls for concerted efforts to safeguard freedom of press

Was addressing the mediapersons on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day

cities Updated: May 03, 2020 20:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Rupnagar
Hindustantimes
         

Anandpur Sahib member of Parliament (MP), Manish Tewari, has called for concerted efforts to safeguard the freedom of press.

On the occasion of World Press Freedom Day, Tewari said that the mediapersons were facing trying times due to the Covid-19 pandemic and it was the duty of the government to help them tide over the crisis.

Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari

He said, “Mediapersons are corona warriors, who are doing their professional duty with utmost dedication in the current situation.”

“Media has an important role to play and it must play this role with responsibility. It is the day to celebrate the fundamental principles of press freedom, to defend the media from attacks on their independence and to pay tributes to the journalists who have lost their lives in the exercise of their profession,” he added.

top news
‘Assalamualaikum’: How one word changed the course of Handwara encounter
‘Assalamualaikum’: How one word changed the course of Handwara encounter
‘Don’t send every migrant home’: Centre rebukes states for missing fine print
‘Don’t send every migrant home’: Centre rebukes states for missing fine print
Delhi to implement all lockdown relaxations with conditions: CM Kejriwal
Delhi to implement all lockdown relaxations with conditions: CM Kejriwal
‘Went in to rescue civilians’: Colonel, Major among 5 killed in action in Handwara
‘Went in to rescue civilians’: Colonel, Major among 5 killed in action in Handwara
Apple Watch saves life, proves hospital ECGs wrong
Apple Watch saves life, proves hospital ECGs wrong
Mumbai Police files FIR against Arnab Goswami, accuses him of spreading hatred
Mumbai Police files FIR against Arnab Goswami, accuses him of spreading hatred
‘We won because of him’: Raina credits one player for 2011 World Cup win
‘We won because of him’: Raina credits one player for 2011 World Cup win
How China’s loss can become India’s Covid-19 gain: PMEAC member explains
How China’s loss can become India’s Covid-19 gain: PMEAC member explains
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases in IndiaAnushka SharmaCovid-19 UpdateBanking New RulesRamayan Most Watched ShowPM ModiRishi KapoorAmitab Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities