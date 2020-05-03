Congress leader Manish Tewari calls for concerted efforts to safeguard freedom of press

cities

Updated: May 03, 2020 20:04 IST

Anandpur Sahib member of Parliament (MP), Manish Tewari, has called for concerted efforts to safeguard the freedom of press.

On the occasion of World Press Freedom Day, Tewari said that the mediapersons were facing trying times due to the Covid-19 pandemic and it was the duty of the government to help them tide over the crisis.

Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari

He said, “Mediapersons are corona warriors, who are doing their professional duty with utmost dedication in the current situation.”

“Media has an important role to play and it must play this role with responsibility. It is the day to celebrate the fundamental principles of press freedom, to defend the media from attacks on their independence and to pay tributes to the journalists who have lost their lives in the exercise of their profession,” he added.