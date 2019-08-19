Corporation to levy four times penalty against establishments using government land for parking; water charges proposal to be studied by committee

cities

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 23:37 IST

Ghaziabad: The executive committee of the Ghaziabad municipal-corporation gave the nod for levying a heavy penalty over establishments using government land for parking purposes. The proposal was moved by city Mayor Asha Sharma who told members that there are institutions like malls, factories etc which are using government land in the vicinity of their premises for the purpose of parking.

In first week of August, the corporation had sent notices to about 14 establishments which included car showrooms, malls, multiplexes and factories located at the Site-IV Industrial Area, alongside the Link Road connecting Mohan Nagar to Anand Vihar.

“Officials have been asked to increase the penalty amount four times and also get recovery certificates issued in case of non-compliance. The penalty already levied is now increased four times. Officials have also been asked to identify other similar areas as well and send notices,” said Dinesh Chandra, municipal-commissioner.

The executive committee on Monday also referred a proposal to introduce water charges in municipal-corporation areas to a committee comprising officers and councillors.

According to the proposal, the agency has been charging water tax from households but now plans to levy water charges as prevailing in other corporations of the state. Several of the executive committee members opposed the move of levying water charges and said there are areas where clean and adequate supply of drinking water is not available.

“The proposal came up for discussion during the executive committee meeting. It has now been referred to a committee which will analyse the proposal and submit its report to the corporation board. The levy of water charges is prevalent in other corporations but not in Ghaziabad at present,” the municipal-commissioner said.

According to officials, the water charges are calculated on the basis of annual rental value and diameter of the pipeline used for supplying water to households. The proposal has three slabs of different diameters of pipelines and proposes levy of charges from Rs 1,050 to Rs 7,680 for households having installation of water meters.

The officials said that water tax will be applicable for households where water meters are not installed.

First Published: Aug 19, 2019 23:37 IST