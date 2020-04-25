Cybercriminal poses as bank official, cheats woman of ₹28,000

cities

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 18:57 IST

A scamster cheated a 25-year-old Panvel software engineer of ₹28,000 last week, claiming to offer money under a Central scheme. The accused made 10 online transactions through a money transfer application to cheat her.

On April 18, Savita Rai received a call from an unknown number. The caller, claiming to be from Punjab National Bank, asked her if she used ‘Phonepe’ application.

“He told her that under the PMCares, she would receive ₹1,000. He earned her trust and then sent her a link to complete the transaction. When the woman clicked on it, thinking she would receive the money,” said an officer from Khandeshwar police station.

When the woman told him that money was debited from her account, he blamed it on a technical issue and sent her a link again to refund the money. In this manner, he siphoned off ₹8,000 in eight attempts and another ₹20,000 in two attempts.

The Khandeshwar police have registered a case of cheating under sections of Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act against an unknown person.