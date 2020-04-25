e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 25, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Cybercriminal poses as bank official, cheats woman of ₹28,000

Cybercriminal poses as bank official, cheats woman of ₹28,000

cities Updated: Apr 25, 2020 18:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A scamster cheated a 25-year-old Panvel software engineer of ₹28,000 last week, claiming to offer money under a Central scheme. The accused made 10 online transactions through a money transfer application to cheat her.

On April 18, Savita Rai received a call from an unknown number. The caller, claiming to be from Punjab National Bank, asked her if she used ‘Phonepe’ application.

“He told her that under the PMCares, she would receive ₹1,000. He earned her trust and then sent her a link to complete the transaction. When the woman clicked on it, thinking she would receive the money,” said an officer from Khandeshwar police station.

When the woman told him that money was debited from her account, he blamed it on a technical issue and sent her a link again to refund the money. In this manner, he siphoned off ₹8,000 in eight attempts and another ₹20,000 in two attempts.

The Khandeshwar police have registered a case of cheating under sections of Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act against an unknown person.

top news
‘Can’t move out without permission’: Central team pans Bengal on Covid-19 response
‘Can’t move out without permission’: Central team pans Bengal on Covid-19 response
Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Modi with 5-point plan to bail out MSME sector
Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Modi with 5-point plan to bail out MSME sector
‘Strategy must’: Ashok Gehlot to Centre on getting migrants workers home
‘Strategy must’: Ashok Gehlot to Centre on getting migrants workers home
Live: Delhi agrees to MHA’s order on opening shops in non-containment zones
Live: Delhi agrees to MHA’s order on opening shops in non-containment zones
Relax fiscal norms and reform the bureaucracy, writes Mark Tully
Relax fiscal norms and reform the bureaucracy, writes Mark Tully
‘Felt embarrassed ’: Sachin reveals Shastri’s advice changed his career
‘Felt embarrassed ’: Sachin reveals Shastri’s advice changed his career
Stop activities at border, use that money to build hospitals: Kapil Dev
Stop activities at border, use that money to build hospitals: Kapil Dev
Covid-19: Why a vaccine is likely by end of 2020
Covid-19: Why a vaccine is likely by end of 2020
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

cities