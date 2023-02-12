Dehradun: Cops drop attempt to murder charges against 13 held during protest

Dehradun police has dropped the attempt to murder charge against thirteen persons arrested for alleged stone pelting and violence during the protest on Thursday by thousands of unemployed youth seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation into the recruitment scams in the state, a senior police official said.

Kotwali police station in-charge Vidyabhushan Negi said, “We have dropped the attempt to murder charge against the 13 persons who were named in one of the two FIRs [first information report] registered in connection with the violence during the protest by unemployed youth on Thursday.”

Vinod Bagiyal, the spokesperson for the Uttarakhand Berozgaar Sangh, said, “We had been promised by SSP [superintendent of police] Dehradun that the serious charge of attempt to murder, which is non-bailable, will be removed. We will now apply for bail of our people.”

Two FIRs, which included charges like rioting, and attempt to murder, were registered against 39 youths by Dehradun police on Thursday late night for alleged stone pelting and violence during the protest by thousands of unemployed youth under the banner of Uttarakhand Berozgaar Sangh, a senior police official said.

The police said the protestors turned violent and started pelting stones at police personnel, following which they used baton charges, while the Sangh denied the charge.

Police said following the stone pelting, the protesters caused a traffic jam from Ashley Chowk to Clock Tower, causing inconvenience to the public. Around three to four thousand participated in the protest.

Dehradun SSP DS Kunwar had said, “Unruly elements tried to disturb the law-and-order situation, used foul language, assaulted policemen on duty and vandalised the public and private vehicles.” He added that the protestors also pelted stones at police personnel with the intention to kill them.

Thirteen people were arrested on the spot. A few others were also detained because of security concerns and released later.

State unemployed’s union head Panwar and two others have been included as accused in both FIRs registered at Kotwali police station.

Meanwhile, members of an employed union on Saturday met chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Uttarakhand Berozgaar Sangh, however, said none of their representatives met the CM and among those who met the CM included a government official.