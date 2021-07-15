Home / Cities / Dehradun News / Dehradun cops look for online fraudster who got woman to pay 66 lakh for a pup
Senior Uttarakhand police officer Ajay Singh said the woman, a resident of Dehradun’s Mothrowala locality, said she wanted to give a Golden Retriever puppy to her daughter as her birthday gift. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Senior Uttarakhand police officer Ajay Singh said the woman, a resident of Dehradun’s Mothrowala locality, said she wanted to give a Golden Retriever puppy to her daughter as her birthday gift. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
dehradun news

Dehradun cops look for online fraudster who got woman to pay 66 lakh for a pup

Online fraud: It is not clear why the Dehradun woman kept on paying lakhs of rupees for a pup which, she was told, would cost her 15,000
READ FULL STORY
By Kalyan Das
UPDATED ON JUL 15, 2021 03:20 AM IST

Dehradun: A woman in Dehradun has complained that an unidentified online fraudster got her to pay 66 lakh for a puppy but didn’t deliver on their commitment despite missing several deadlines. The woman has filed a complaint with the Uttarakhand Police’s cyber cell in state capital Dehradun.

Senior superintendent of police, cyber cell and special task force, Ajay Singh said the woman, a resident of Dehradun’s Mothrowala area, told the police that she wanted to give a Golden Retriever puppy to her daughter as her birthday gift.

According to her complaint, Singh said, she searched for pet dealers online on June 20 and came across one who offered to sell her one for 15,000. Once she agreed, the person sent her an email asking her to deposit 5,000 as advance. She was told to pay the remaining amount after delivery.

The following day, she received another email from the accused who asked her to deposit 1.30 lakh in his bank account as a refundable amount.

“She again deposited the amount. Following that, the accused then sent several more emails demanding money on pretext of shipping charges, handling charges and others totalling 66.39 lakh. She deposited all of it in the accused’s bank account,” said Singh.

It is not clear why she made the payments running into lakhs.

But, Singh said, it was only after the accused sent her another email on July 3 telling her that the “puppy has arrived at Jolly Grant airport of Dehradun for delivery” but demanded more money that she decided to file a First Information Report.

“In the email, the accused demanded 25lakh more as other handling charges…. This time, the woman decided to inform the police and file a complaint. We have registered a case and have started a probe to nab the accused,” said Singh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.