Three Haryana men caught cheating during exam using Bluetooth at IMA Dehradun

Three people from Haryana have been arrested for allegedly cheating using Bluetooth devices in the Group C and D examinations at Dehradun’s Indian Military Academy, the police said.

The candidates were identified as Sukhbir, a resident of Karsindhu in Haryana’s Jind, Rohit (goes by his first name), a resident of Shamlo Kalan village in Jind, and Sarvan Kumar, a resident of Sheyar Patti in Jind.

The incident came to light after Havildar Shiv Kumar Singh from the military police brought it to the notice of authorities.

In the complaint, Shiv Kumar Singh, said, “Sukhbir (20) was caught cheating at polo ground 2, while Rohit (22) and Sarvan Kumar (19) were caught cheating at polo ground 3.”

The military police recovered two mobile phones, a Bluetooth device, earphones, two sim cards, a mobile chip, and Aadhaar cards.

A case has been registered against the accused under section 420 (fraud) of the Indian Penal Code, sections 3 and 9 of the Uttar Pradesh Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 1998, and 66D of the Information Technology Act.

Around 11,500 candidates had applied for the recruitment examinations, but only around 3500 candidates turned up for the exam. The written exams were conducted at the helipad ground, polo grounds 2 and 3 on Sunday where the incident took place.

The probe has been handed over to Cantt police station in-charge and investigating officer Rajendra Singh Rawat. They have reportedly been served notices to the accused under 41(A) Code of Criminal Procedure and released them.

The incident comes to light a day after Bihar Police on Sunday arrested 36 students for using ‘Bluetooth devices’ during the constable recruitment exam in Gaya district.