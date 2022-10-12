Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali: Haryana man arrested for cheating in FCI exam

Mohali: Haryana man arrested for cheating in FCI exam

Published on Oct 12, 2022

A 26-year-old man was arrested on Monday for using a Bluetooth device to cheat in a recruitment exam of the Food Corporation of India in Mohali

Accused was using a Bluethooth device that was connected to a mobile phone while taking the FCI exam. On frisking him, invigilators also recovered a microphone from his possession (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Accused was using a Bluethooth device that was connected to a mobile phone while taking the FCI exam. On frisking him, invigilators also recovered a microphone from his possession (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

A 26-year-old man was arrested on Monday for using a Bluetooth device to cheat in a recruitment exam of the Food Corporation of India at Amity International School, Sector 79.

Police said the candidate, identified as Satish Singh of Haryana, was booked following a complaint by Vikram Kumar, a physical education teacher at the school, who was deputed at the exam centre.

In his complaint, Vikram said he found Satish using a Bluethooth device that was connected to a mobile phone while taking the exam in room number 2. On frisking him, invigilators also recovered a microphone from his possession.

The accused was booked under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code. He was produced before a local court that sent him to one-day police remand.

