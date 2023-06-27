HC orders Uttarakhand to appoint Lokayukta chair, members in 8 weeks

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand high court on Tuesday ordered the state government to appoint the chairperson and members of the state’s Lokayukta within eight weeks and submit a compliance report. Lawyer Rajeev Singh Bisht, who appeared for the petitioner, said that he told the bench that the delay in the appointment of Lokayukta chairperson and members was a violation of the law (File Photo)

A bench of chief justice Vipin Sanghi and justice Rakesh Thapliyal gave the eight-week deadline to the government on a 2021 petition filed by Haldwani-based social activist Ravi Shankar Joshi. The high court will next hear the case on August 10.

Lawyer Rajeev Singh Bisht, who appeared for the petitioner, said that he told the bench that the delay in the appointment of Lokayukta chairperson was a violation of the law and that the high court took a serious view of the state government’s approach.

Bisht added that the high court expressed surprise that though there was no Lokayukta, the state government had appointed 24 people to the watchdog and that ₹29 crore out of ₹36 crore allocated for the Lokayukta have been spent.

Bisht said the court has directed the state government not to spend money from the Lokaukta’s funds till the appointments are made.

“The high court also directed the state government to submit details of 24 personnel in an affidavit to be filed within three weeks along with the details of the tasks given to them,” he said.

In March, the high court directed the government to file a status report on the establishment of the Lokayukta and disclose the expenditure incurred on the said Institution up to March 31, 2023.

