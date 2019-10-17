Delhi: Cops probe theft of R1 lakh cash, end up recovering R70 lakh

cities

New Delhi

Investigating the theft of R1 lakh cash by a ‘thak-thak gang’ from the car of a builder in south Delhi on Wednesday, the police recovered R70 lakh cash from the two suspects they arrested within 24 hours.

An investigator who did not want to be identified said the builder had “underreported” the theft.

“After being targeted by the thak-thak gang, the builder had called one of his friends who advised him to lodge a police case, but not mention the real amount stolen,” the officer said. “We will be finding the source of the cash and why the builder underreported the theft,” said the officer.

The builder belongs to Faridabad and operates from south Delhi. Atul Kumar Thakur, deputy commissioner of police (south), said the builder was travelling on the Panchsheel-Shahpur Jat road in a car driven by his driver on Wednesday afternoon when their attention was drawn by two men riding a motorcycle.

“The motorcycle-borne men pointed out to some problem in the builder’s car. When the builder and his driver stepped out of the car to find an unknown, black oil leaking from the bonnet of the vehicle, the two thieves made away with two briefcases lying in the car,” said the DCP.

This is a common modus operandi of the thak-thak gang members who are known to use such materials to divert the attention of their victims.

The builder alert the police and said the two stolen briefcases contained Rs 1 lakh in Indian currency, jewellery worth Rs 2 lakh and Rs 50,000 in foreign currency.

“We scanned CCTV footage and identified the suspects’ motorcycle to be a silver coloured Royal Enfield. We began investigation by identifying all south Delhi thak-thak gangs that used a Silver Royal Enfield,” the DCP said.

Eight such gangs were identified. The investigators said the very first gang they began probing turned out to be the thieves. “We arrested one suspect, 22-year-old Abhinav, from south Delhi’s Madangir. At his instance, we nabbed his associate, 19-year-old Sandeep, from the Mehrauli-Badarpur Road,” said the DCP.

“When we checked their hideout to recover the stolen cash and valuables, we found a briefcase containing R70 lakh cash. We recovered the stolen jewellery and R73,000 in multiple foreign currencies and denominations,” said the DCP, adding the two arrested suspects have a criminal past.

