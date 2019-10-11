e-paper
Delhi man held at Chandigarh airport trying to smuggle Rs 49 lakh gold from Dubai

cities Updated: Oct 11, 2019 00:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The directorate of revenue intelligence (DRI) on Thursday seized around 1.28kg gold worth ₹49 lakh from a passenger who landed at Chandigarh International Airport from Dubai.

The gold was concealed in the cavity of an electric iron besides 12 rings attached to a woman’s handbag.

The accused has been identified as Abdul Hafiz of Delhi. He was apprehended on the basis of a tip-off, after he arrived in Indigo’s Dubai flight at 10.30am.

Upon quizzing, Hafiz reportedly told DRI officials that this was his first attempt to sneak in gold from Dubai. A case has been registered and further investigation is on.

A DRI official, who did not want to be named, said the price and quality difference in gold in the two countries is pushing the illegal trade. “We are trying to find out whether he was courier or brought the gold on his own,” said the official said.

While 24-karat gold costs around ₹27,000 per tola (10 grams) in Dubai, the price in India is around ₹39,000. Also, purity of the yellow metal in Dubai makes it particularly attractive to smugglers.

In the past one year, both customs and DRI have seized around 34-kg gold worth ₹9 crore in 12 cases at the airport. From using shoes, vacuum cleaner, cloth iron, harmoniums, microwaves, handbags to hiding the yellow metal inside body, the accused have used several tricks in an attempt to outsmart the authorities.

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 00:55 IST

