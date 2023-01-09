Home / Cities / Delhi News / 150 flights hit at Delhi airport amid foggy conditions: Report

150 flights hit at Delhi airport amid foggy conditions: Report

delhi news
Published on Jan 09, 2023 11:55 AM IST

The Indira Gandhi Airport has asked flyers to contact their airlines for updates on flights before setting out this morning.

Massive fog seen during early hours of the morning in New Delhi. (File image)(Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times)
Massive fog seen during early hours of the morning in New Delhi. (File image)(Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Over 118 domestic departures were delayed at Delhi's Indira Gandhi Airport Monday amid bad weather conditions, news agency ANI said. As many as 32 incoming flights were also affected as dense fog blankets the national capital and parts of northern India, affecting rail, road and air traffic and forcing people to stay indoors amid reduced visibility.

Three flights were diverted to Jaipur - an Air India Express from Sharjah, a Spicejet service from Ahmedabad and another SpiceJet plane from Pune, a Delhi airport official told ANI.

The Indira Gandhi Airport has asked flyers to contact their airlines for updates on flights before setting out this morning. "Due to dense fog, flight operations at Delhi Airport may get affected," it said on Twitter.

Delhi recorded its fifth consecutive cold weather day Monday with the mercury dipping to 3.8°C at Safdarjung, the city’s representational weather station, and 3.2°C at Ayanagar.

A cold wave is declared in the region when the minimum temperature is 4.5°C or more below the normal mark, or when it drops to 4°C or lower.

Safdarjung has been recording a cold wave since January 5 when the mercury plunged to 3°C. On Friday, Delhi recorded a minimum of 4°C; it was 2.2°C on Saturday and 1.9°C on Sunday.

A combination of fog, low wind speeds, and low temperatures have also pushed the air quality index to the 'severe'category. Delhi has Stage III or the severe category measures in place to deal with it as part of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

The city has already extended the winter holidays for many schools by a week. Many private schools were to reopen on Monday.

(With ANI, bureau inputs)

delhi weather delhi airport
Story Saved
