Call centre employee killed in road rage outside liquor shop in east Delhi
New Delhi: A 21-year-old private call centre employee was killed after he was stabbed by at least two unidentified men, who also assaulted his friend outside a liquor shop at Samaspur village, near Mother Dairy in east Delhi on Sunday evening in an alleged case of ‘road rage’, police said on Monday.
The victim, Nikhil Kumar Sharma, was stabbed in his chest with a customised sharp and pointed weapon fitted in a pen that was recovered from the crime scene, police said. The attackers fled the crime scene even as the crime was captured on a CCTV camera installed at the liquor shop. Investigators said nearly 12-15 people were present at the spot when the murder took place.
“Two men, one of them wearing a red t-shirt, is seen in the video clip fighting with Sharma and his friend Sunny alias Ashu. The stabbing, however, is not visible in the footage. The footage shows Sunny throwing a beer bottle at the other suspect and then both of them assaulting each other. We are trying to identify and nab the suspects with the help of the video footage and manual intelligence gathering,” said a police officer, associated with the probe, requesting anonymity.
Nikhil lived with his parents, Manoj Sharma and Sunita Sharma, and 24-year-old sister, Payal in east Delhi’s Patparganj village. The family originally belongs to Purnea district in Bihar and had moved to Delhi in 2007 for livelihood. Sharma worked in a private call centre operating from a building near Mother Dairy. As Sunday was his weekly off, he along with his friend Sunny walked to a nearby liquor shop to buy beer bottles.
Around 7.30pm, the two were walking on a road about 20 metres away from the liquor shop, when a scooter coming from behind brushed past Sunny’s leg. Sharma asked the rider to drive carefully. The started hurling abuses at them, leading to an argument between them, the officer said.
“Another video clip from a CCTV camera installed at a nearby shop shows the scooter rider speaking with someone over his cellphone after the altercation. During that time, Sharma and Sunny were standing outside the liquor shop to buy beer bottles. Within five minutes a man in a red t-shirt arrived and entered into a scuffle with Sharma while the latter was handing over the beer bottles to Sunny,” said the officer mentioned above.
Sharma’s father, Manoj Kumar who works as a waiter at a luxury hotel in Noida, said he was on duty when his daughter called him that Nikhil has been injured in a fight, and admitted to Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) hospital. Manoj rushed to the hospital where his wife and daughter were already present. They told him that Nikhil succumbed to his wounds.
“I spoke with Sunny after learning that he had brought my son to the hospital and was with him at the crime scene. Sunny told me that my son was stabbed when he went to rescue him from the two attackers. The attackers fled and Sunny brought my son to the hospital in an auto-rickshaw,” said Manoj.
“There were at least 15 people, including some bouncers of the liquor shop. But nobody saved my son,” said Manoj.
Deputy commissioner of police (east) Priyanka Kashyap said the police learnt about the murder at 8.42pm, after the LBS hospital authorities informed the Pandav Nagar police station about the admission of a dead man who had suffered stab wounds during a quarrel. During the enquiry, it emerged that the murder took place following an altercation that ensued over a scooter hitting Sharma’s friend (Sunny).
“We have registered a case and are making efforts to nab the suspects,” added DCP Kashyap.
Nikhil’s death was the second such loss for the Sharma family in the last five years.
Nikhil’s youngerbrother Ashutosh Kumar Sharma alias Ashu drowned in the Ganga at Rudryaprayag in Uttarakhand where he had gone with his friends in July 2017. While the Uttarakhand police closed the case terming it an accident, his family members are still fighting for justice. The family suspects that Ashu’s friends pushed him into the river.
“While we are still waiting for justice for Ashu, we have now lost our second son (Nikhil) because of the violent response of a scooter rider. We moved to Delhi from our hometown (Purnea) to give our children a respectable life but have ended up losing two of them in five years . There is nothing left for us in Delhi,” said Manoj.
LMC demolishes illegal construction
The enforcement team of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation demolished the wall of a petrol pump owned by corporator Jaglal Yadav, on Monday. The wall had been constructed on the drain (belonging to the LMC). The enforcement team along with tehsildar Ratna Mishra demolished the construction on the municipal land on the petrol pump premises. Action was taken to vacate the LMC land included into the petrol pump.”
Ghazipur slaughterhouse to remain closed, NGT panel to look into its environmental impact
The Ghazipur slaughterhouse – Delhi's only legal facility to butcher buffaloes, sheep, and goats – will not be allowed to reopen just yet. During the hearing of a review petition on Monday, the National Green Tribunal directed the formation of another expert committee to look into the environmental impact of the slaughterhouse. Mohammad Arshad Qureshi, who heads the Delhi Meat Merchant Association said businesses have been severely impacted over the past one month.
Pune rural police plan aims to prevent youth from turning to crime
PUNE Similar to the cleanliness mission that aims to keep our surroundings spick and span, the Pune Rural Police will soon launch 'Mission turning point' programme which aims to prevent youth involvement in criminal activities. The concept was coined by the additional superintendent of police Mitesh Ghatte and focuses on counselling for school-college students and preventing them from engaging in crime or illegal activities. College-going youths are 'cutting birthday cakes using swords.'
Delhi HC rejects plea that sought to increase size of ‘health warning’ label on liquor bottles
Refusing to entertain a plea that sought directions to the Delhi government to increase the font size of the ”health warnings” on liquor bottles and packages, to make them on par with those on cigarette packets and tobacco products, the Delhi high court said all liquor bottles already carry “health warnings”, as specified by the excise rules.
BJP walks out of Delhi assembly over ‘closure of schools’, AAP dismisses allegation
Legislators of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday staged a walkout from the Delhi assembly following a furore over the alleged closure of schools by the Aam Aadmi Party government. In a special mention under Rule 280, leader of opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri raised the issue of closure of Delhi government schools and claimed that a Sarvodaya school in Ludlow Castle has been shut.
