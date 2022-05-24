DCW inspection finds glaring security lapses at MCD schools
Following a surprise inspection of four municipal schools in the Capital, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Monday issued a notice to Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) commissioner flagging concerns such as poor infrastructure and lax security measures. The DCW has sought an action-taken report by May 30.
In a written statement on Monday, DCW said an inspection of the four schools revealed issues pertaining to safety and security. It noted that gates of all four schools were left open with no security guards present. In one of the schools, used syringes, drugs, cigarette boxes, gutkha wrappers and broken alcohol bottles were found. School buildings were damaged and none of the schools had a functional CCTV camera.
The DCW initiated the inquiry after the recent incident of a stranger entering a classroom and sexually assaulting two minor girls at a municipal primary school in east Delhi’s Bhajanpura.
A DCW team comprising chairperson Swati Maliwal conducted surprise inspections in four schools— Bhai Mandeep Nagpal Nigam Vidhyalaya, Aruna Nagar (north), Nigam Pratibha Sah Shiksha Vidhyalaya, Kewal Park (north), Purvi Dilli Nagar Nigam Pratibha Vidhyalaya, Mustafabad (east), Dakshini Dilli Nagar Nigam Prathmik Sah Bal Balika Vidhyalaya, Sanjay Colony, Bhati Mines (south)— last Friday and Saturday.
Following the visit, Maliwal said she was shocked by the dismal conditions. “How can a school exist without a security guard and CCTV? How can a school exist in a building where a board has been put up by MCD itself, requesting people to stay away as the building is damaged? In today’s world, MCD is running schools where girls are forced to defecate in the open,” said Maliwal.
She said that the situation in MCD schools was alarming and necessitated urgent corrective steps. “I have issued a notice to MCD commissioner in the matter. The situation must be urgently improved and action should be taken against officials who are responsible for allowing such dismal conditions in schools,” said Maliwal.
In response to DCW’s findings, MCD said that the school at Bhati Mines faced difficulty in providing facilities as it was located on forest department’s land. It added that the school in Aruna Nagar will be renovated soon and attributed the presence of gutkha wrappers, broken syringe and cigarette butts to the corporation’s dispensary near the school in Keval Park area.
Gautam Budh Nagar excise department raises concerns over liquor smuggling
The joint excise commissioner of Meerut zone has directed officials to take action against liquor vendors in the national Capital if they are found selling more than prescribed amount of booze to customers. He also held a meeting with excise officers of Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad, along with representatives of liquor traders from Delhi on Monday. The meeting was held to check illegal liquor transportation from Delhi to Uttar Pradesh.
Salaries yet to be paid even after MCD unification, says AAP
Aam Aadmi Party leader Durgesh Pathak, who is in charge of municipal affairs, on Monday said teachers of municipal schools have not been paid salaries for the past six months while sanitation workers have remained unpaid for three months, and blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party, which has ruled the corporations for 15 years, for the sorry situation.
Sisodia addresses London forum on education
New Delhi: Deputy chief minister and education minister Manish Sisodia on Monday discussed the education reforms implemented by the AAP government in Delhi at Education World Forum-2022 in London, a global event that saw participation from education ministers and experts from across the world. In his address at the event, Sisodia said that the Delhi government strengthened the education system by prioritising education.
Ghaziabad gets ₹15 crore for air quality improvement measures
Ghaziabad city has received ₹15 crore for air quality improvement this financial year. The city is already listed among 16 non-attainment areas in Uttar Pradesh, suffering from high levels of pollution. It ranked as the second-most polluted city, after Bhiwadi in Rajasthan, in the World Air Quality Report-2021. The annual exercise, undertaken by Switzerland-based organisation IQAir, surveyed 6,475 cities across the world.
Ghaziabad civic body seeks ₹491 crore infra fund from state govt
Officials from the Ghaziabad municipal corporation said they are finding it difficult to take up new infrastructure projects due to paucity of funds. The civic body has also demanded pending funds amounting to ₹491 crore from the state administration. Ward councillors said that the civic body is in dire need of funds and infrastructure works such as construction of roads, drainage and sewerage have been severely affected, besides payments of contractors are also pending.
