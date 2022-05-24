Salaries yet to be paid even after MCD unification, says AAP

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Durgesh Pathak, who is in charge of municipal affairs, on Monday said teachers of municipal schools have not been paid salaries for the past six months while sanitation workers have remained unpaid for three months, and blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has ruled the corporations for 15 years, for the sorry situation.

“Why does the BJP make MCD employees suffer to this extent even after bringing the MCD directly under the central government. BJP should own up to its promises and pay the dues of employees immediately,” he demanded.

The AAP leader claimed that the BJP has shelved municipal elections and unified the three corporations but the situation on the ground remains the same. “The BJP leaders had said that all salaries, pension/provident fund payments and dues would be cleared; trash would be taken out and Delhi made cleaner than ever when the corporations are unified and placed under the Centre. But today, the drastic conditions have crossed all heights,” Pathak said.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said the AAP leader has become habituated to speaking lies for political mileage. “On Sunday, the MCD commissioner announced that releasing salary arrears to employees is the priority of the unified MCD and soon, a part of the arrears will be released,” said Kapoor.