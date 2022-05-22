AAP alleges desilting not done, Delhi may face flooding
Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Durgesh Pathak on Sunday said that the municipal corporations under the BJP-rule have failed to clean the city drains in time for monsoon, and added that capital may face waterlogging again due to choked drains.
“Over the past 15 years [when the BJP-ruled MCD was in existence], the entire city used to get flooded during monsoon.The BJP did not initiate the process of removing silt from the drains that are managed by the civic agencies, which form 95% of Delhi’s drainage system,” Pathak said and demanded that work should immediately begin to save the city from waterlogging woes.
Amit Kumar, the spokesperson of the unified MCD, said the corporation has been working on war footing and 66% of desilting work has been completed with removal of 60,000 tonnes of waste. “The corporation has chalked out a plan to clean all the drains before June 15. MCD has adequate equipment and personnel to carry out work in time for the monsoon,” Kumar said.
Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor rejected Pathak’s charges as a “blatant lie”. “Around 75% of Delhi’s drains are under Delhi government. All major drains such as Barapullah, Najafgarh and the drains on roads more than 30 ft wide fall under the ambit of Delhi government’s PWD, Jal Board & Flood Department. The small drains located along the roads in colonies under the MCD,” said Kapoor. He charged that none of the government agencies were carrying out any desilting work
Gurugram records drop in temperatures; rain, overcast likely today
Gurugram and parts of Haryana are likely to witness light rain, cloudy weather, and thunderstorms on Monday. This is due to a cyclonic circulation that has developed over northeast Rajasthan, Punjab, and adjoining areas, said weather experts on Sunday. According to the India Meteorological Department, Chandigarh, parts of Haryana and Punjab will receive moderate rainfall, after which the weather will remain dry.
Work on 45km peripheral road along Asola Bhatti to begin next month
Work on a 45km long peripheral road along the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary in south Delhi may begin by the end of next month as the Delhi government has given its approval to a plan of constructing a road, which will act both as a patrol passage and a 'loop' corridor for tourists, said officials in the know of the matter.
Delhi: Subsidy to buy e-cycles likely to be available from next week
People of Delhi may be able to get up to ₹15,000 subsidy on e-cycles as the state government is going to release operational guidelines for subsidy payment next week, said officials in the know of the matter on Sunday. The subsidies will be given only to those, who are residents of Delhi. E-cycles can be largely categorised as passenger or cargo cycles. They are powered by chargeable batteries and have battery-assisted pedalling.
Delhi water supply hit as Yamuna level goes 6.5 ft below the normal mark
The ripples of the decreasing water levels at Yamuna river was felt at Wazirabad on Sunday as the water level here reached 668ft, 6.5ft lower than the average normal of 674.5ft for this time of the year, said officials from the Delhi Jal Board. The water treatment plants at Wazirabad were producing 922 MGD (million gallon per day) of water against the targeted peak summer production of 998 MGD.
Unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi comes into effect in national capital
Special officer Ashwani Kumar and commissioner Gyanesh Bharti on Sunday took charge with the national capital once again coming under a unified municipal corporation -- ten years after the civic body was divided into three separate corporations, breaking what then was one of the biggest civic bodies across the world. The Civic Centre in central Delhi, which housed the headquarters of the South and North MCDs, is the new home for the unified MCD.
