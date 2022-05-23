AAP govt eyes prime land in Bathinda to generate resources
The cash-starved Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab has expressed interest in pushing the previous Congress regime’s plan to dispose of public properties, including residential accommodations meant for senior officials in Bathinda district, to mobilise funds.
But the latest move comes with a change where the prime land spreading over 35-acres in the Civil Station area is proposed to have high-rise commercial and residential zones.
Previous Congress government led by Captain Amarinder Singh had first mooted a proposal in January 2020, to use the area around the Bathinda secretariat to develop a commercial city centre. But the then government did not push the project.
Official sources, associated with the project, said the district administration has been instructed by the state authorities to keep the project on priority and officials of the Punjab Urban Development Authority (PUDA), the executing agency, are working to expedite the groundwork.
Bathinda deputy commissioner Showkat Ahmad Parry said that now it has been planned to use the available public land for residential and commercial purposes and a detailed report would be sent to the state authorities next week.
“As most government buildings around the secretariat would be razed, it has been decided that all government officials at the district level will be shifted to the Thermal Colony of the now-defunct Guru Nanak Dev Thermal Power Plant (GNDTP), Bathinda. Since residences in the colony are old and in dilapidated conditions, these would be renovated. Once approved by the cabinet, work to vacate the Civil Station and shift to the thermal colony would be completed in a year,” he said.
Official sources said over 40 government buildings, including the residences of the DC, SSP, women police station and other residential quarters, would be vacated for the development project.
District administrative complex, PWD rest house and a school at the Police Lines are the key landmarks that will not be dismantled.
PUDA has estimated to pay ₹ 93 crore to the public works department (PWD) for the renovation of over 900 residences at Thermal Colony and the construction of two new camp offices for the DC and SSP.
“Area around the Civil Station is a lucrative asset to generate enough funds. PUDA has planned to rope in a consortium of urban city planners to tap the area for high-rise commercial and residential projects for competitive prices,” said another official familiar with the project.
Official sources said an internal exercise is underway to find scope beyond the proposed ‘bulk pharmaceutical park’ at the 1,300-acres land of the now-defunct Guru Nanak Dev Thermal Power Plant (GNDTP) site in Bathinda.
A senior government functionary said as there has been no progress in the drug park, possibilities are being explored for an alternative industrial project.
DC Parry said the large chunk of the land is proposed to be used only for industrial purposes and assessment is being done for another viable project.
Authorities not in action mode as polluted water flows into Rajasthan, Punjab channels from Harike barrage
No immediate measures have been initiated by the authorities to check the stinking brackish blushing water flowing from the Harike barrage near here into Rajasthan and Ferozepur feeder canals even after over a decade of the polluted water making its way to agricultural fields and homes, resulting in crop losses and health problems among residents of Punjab and adjoining Rajasthan that receive the water supplied by it.
Truck driver beaten to death; three youths booked for murder
A truck driver was allegedly beaten to death by three youths on Sunday after the victim, Inder Harpal Singh of Patiala's vehicle grazed their car in Faridkot city. SHO Sandeep Singh said that the investigation has found that the victim, Inder Harpal Singh of Patiala, was beaten to death by the accused after a small accident at 9:30 pm on Sunday when he was on his way to Faridkot city from Sangrur to deliver packages.
Stop befooling farmers on moong procurement: SAD to CM Mann
The Shiromani Akali Dal on Sunday asked Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann not to befool the farmers with announcements that their moong crop would be procured when the Centre has only agreed to buy 4,585 tonnes of the pulse, amounting to only 10-15% of the anticipated production. In a statement here, SAD kisan wing president Sikander Singh Maluka said Punjab was set to produce 4.75 lakh tonnes of moong.
Ferozepur division manager inspects Ludhiana railway station
Ferozepur Division manager Seema Sharma on Sunday conducted an inspection at the Ludhiana Railway Station. She also met a few railway union leaders and held a meeting with senior officials of the Ludhiana station. Senior divisional mechanical engineer and commercial manager Sudeep Singh also checked the operations at the station. Though senior officials termed it as a surprise visit, the Ludhiana railway staff, including the station director, were already aware of the checking.
Hold DSR paddy sowing for few days: PAU to farmers
Punjab Agricultural University experts have advised farmers, who are preparing to sow paddy using the DSR method, to put the sowing process on hold for few days to avoid crop damage due to the inclement weather predicted across the state during the period. The PAU issued the advisory following a warning from the meteorological department that strong winds followed by rain were expected across Punjab on May 23 and 24.
