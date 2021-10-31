Delhi crime: Man shot at by brother-in-law over interfaith marriage

In a suspected hate crime, a 26-year-old man was shot at late Saturday night by two people, including his brother-in-law, in northwest Delhi’s Model Town, the police said. The suspects were arrested early on Sunday, the police said, adding that the victim, identified as Deva, is battling for his life in a private hospital after being by hit a bullet each in his head and chest.

The police said Deva and Hina married in July, despite resistance from their families.

The suspects were identified as Hina’s brother Shahnawaz (21), and his friend Harshit (20), who hails from Budaun in Uttar Pradesh.

A preliminary investigation showed that Deva was reportedly riding his motorcycle, with the two suspects on pillion.

The police also recovered two firearms the suspects reportedly used, along with the victim’s motorcycle, which Shahnawaz and Harshit used to escape the spot.

“Shahnawaz planned Deva’s killing a fortnight ago and included his friend Harshit in the plan. They arranged for two firearms and ammunition from a person in Jahangirpuri. Shahnawaz paid ₹1,000 upfront for the weapons and promised he would pay the rest after he returned them, once the hit was done. We are now looking for the weapons supplier,” said an investigator, who asked not to be named.

The investigator also quoted Shahnawaz’s disclosure statement, in which he reportedly said that his neighbours mocked him about the marriage, saying his sister had “brought shame to their community” by marrying a man from a different community.

Deputy commissioner of police (north-west) Usha Rangnani said around midnight, a constable of Model Town police station informed the station house officer that a man with gunshot injury was bleeding on a road near Shalimar Park.

The man was then shifted to a nearby hospital, after which a case of attempt to murder and firing was registered, she said.

“The two suspects have confessed to the crime,” Rangnani said.

Deva and Hina have known each other since school, said investigators. She was first married to another man around three years ago, but the two officially separated soon after. She then married Deva this July. The families opposed the marriage and severed contact with them, the police said.

The woman’s father, Mohammad Riyazudin, is a fruits wholesaler at Azadpur Mandi.

When contacted, Riyazuddin said the family has cut off ties with Hina because her first marriage ended, as well as because she married someone outside the community.

“We never approved her relationship with Deva. But as she is an adult and made her own decision, we detached ourselves and were not in contact with her for the past three months. But we never thought of taking revenge. What my son did is wrong and we will have now to pay for it,” said Riyazuddin, adding that his son left home on Saturday evening, saying he was going for a friend’s party.

Despite multiple calls, HT could not reach Deva’s wife for comment.

However, earlier in the day, she told reporters, “My brother was angry and shot my husband because I married outside my religion. The police have arrested my brother and can do anything under the law with him. I have nothing to do with him. All I want is that my husband be saved.”

Shahnawaz’s interrogation, the investigator said, revealed that around 10pm on Saturday, he called his sister and said he was in Adarsh Nagar and wanted to meet her. After this, Deva and Hina arrived at Noori Masjid on his motorcycle to meet Shahnawaz, who was accompanied by Harshit. After a few minutes, the woman offered Shahnawaz and his friend dinner at a restaurant in Model Town.

“Deva first dropped his wife at the restaurant and then went back to Noori Masjid to pick the two up. On the way to the restaurant, Shahnawaz asked Deva to stop the bike, on the pretext that he wanted to smoke. They stopped around 200 metres away from the restaurant and were walking towards a shop when Shahnawaz fired at Deva, hitting him in his head. Harshit fired another round, hitting Deva’s chest. The two then fled on his bike,” the investigator said.

Meanwhile, Hina called her husband repeatedly, and after not getting through to him, called her father, who said he was also not able to contact Shahnawaz. As this unfolded, the policeman found Deva injured on the road and took him to a hospital and informed his wife.

“We scanned CCTV camera footage, traced the suspects to Bhalswa Dairy area and nabbed them,” the officer added.