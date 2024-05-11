Delhi dust storm: 9 flights diverted from IGI airport to Jaipur amid bad weather conditions

At least nine flights were diverted from Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) to Jaipur late Friday evening due to a sudden dust storm amid adverse weather conditions in Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas, including thunderstorms and rain. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a dust storm advisory, advising people to stay indoors and avoid non-essential travel. At least nine flights have been diverted from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport to Jaipur on late Friday evening. (Representational Image)

The IMD advised people to find safe shelters and avoid seeking cover under trees. Squally winds with speeds of 60-70 kmph were predicted for Friday night. The maximum temperature recorded in the day was 39 degrees Celsius.

Areas expected to be affected include Loni Dehat, Hindon Air Force Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh, as well as Gohana, Gannaur, Sonipat, Rohtak, and Kharkhoda in Haryana, and Baraut, Bagpat, and Khekra in Uttar Pradesh, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The Delhi Traffic Police issued a traffic alert for Dharam Marg and Janakpuri due to the blockage of a road at B2 Janakpuri caused by a large fallen tree. In a statement posted on X, commuters were urged to steer clear of the affected area.

Due to the city's strong winds, several trees collapsing in various locations were reported. Earlier forecasts from the weather department indicated generally cloudy skies on Friday, with potential dust storms, thunderstorms, and isolated instances of light rain accompanied by hailstorms.

The IMD advised the public in the national capital to stay indoors, ensuring all windows and doors are tightly shut, and avoiding unnecessary travel if feasible. Additionally, they warn against seeking shelter under trees, as they could pose heightened risks during the storm.