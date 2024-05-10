Duststorm sweeps Delhi-NCR; IMD alert for rain, strong winds

A duststorm accompanied by thunderstorms and rain, followed by gusty winds is sweeping across the entire Delhi-NCR region and its adjoining areas. The areas likely to be affected include Loni Dehat, Hindon Air Force Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh, as well as Gohana, Gannaur, Sonipat, Rohtak, and Kharkhoda in Haryana, and Baraut, Bagpat, and Khekra in Uttar Pradesh, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The IMD said in its alert that strong winds accompanying the duststorm may cause damage to plantation, horticulture, and standing crops. (ANI)

Read: Heatwave nearing its end, west Rajasthan, Kerala remain hotspots: IMD

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Light-intensity rain is forecasted for areas including Kaithal, Narwana, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Barwala, Jind, Hissar, Hansi, Siwani, Meham, and Tosham in Haryana within the next two hours.

The IMD said in its alert that strong winds accompanying the duststorm may cause damage to plantations, horticulture, and standing crops. Vulnerable structures are at risk of partial damage, while kutcha houses, walls, and huts may suffer minor damage. Loose objects are also likely to be propelled by the high winds, posing a hazard to outdoor spaces.

Read: Weather updates: IMD predicts rain for Delhi as residents reel under scorching heat

In light of the impending weather conditions, residents have been urged to take necessary precautions. The Met department has advised them to stay indoors, close all windows and doors securely, and avoid unnecessary travel if possible. It has also cautioned against seeking refuge under trees, which may pose a greater risk during the storm.

The IMD has reported intense to very intense convection across Punjab, Haryana, Northwest Uttar Pradesh, as well as south interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala. Moderate to intense convection is observed over north Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, West Uttarakhand, North Rajasthan, and North Chhattisgarh.

For Haryana, Punjab, and Northwest Uttar Pradesh, IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall along with moderate to severe thunderstorms. Residents in these areas should also be wary of lightning and gusty winds, which may reach speeds of 60-70 kmph occasionally. Isolated hail activity is also expected during the night.

“Light to moderate #rainfall occompanied with moderate thunderstorms, lightning, Gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph occasionally) over south interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala during night,” the IMD said/