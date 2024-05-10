 Duststorm sweeps Delhi-NCR; IMD alert for rain, strong winds | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Duststorm sweeps Delhi-NCR; IMD alert for rain, strong winds

ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com
May 10, 2024 10:39 PM IST

The IMD said in its alert that strong winds accompanying the duststorm may cause damage to plantations, horticulture, and standing crops.

A duststorm accompanied by thunderstorms and rain, followed by gusty winds is sweeping across the entire Delhi-NCR region and its adjoining areas. The areas likely to be affected include Loni Dehat, Hindon Air Force Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh, as well as Gohana, Gannaur, Sonipat, Rohtak, and Kharkhoda in Haryana, and Baraut, Bagpat, and Khekra in Uttar Pradesh, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD said in its alert that strong winds accompanying the duststorm may cause damage to plantation, horticulture, and standing crops. (ANI)
The IMD said in its alert that strong winds accompanying the duststorm may cause damage to plantation, horticulture, and standing crops. (ANI)

Read: Heatwave nearing its end, west Rajasthan, Kerala remain hotspots: IMD

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Light-intensity rain is forecasted for areas including Kaithal, Narwana, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Barwala, Jind, Hissar, Hansi, Siwani, Meham, and Tosham in Haryana within the next two hours.

The IMD said in its alert that strong winds accompanying the duststorm may cause damage to plantations, horticulture, and standing crops. Vulnerable structures are at risk of partial damage, while kutcha houses, walls, and huts may suffer minor damage. Loose objects are also likely to be propelled by the high winds, posing a hazard to outdoor spaces.

Read: Weather updates: IMD predicts rain for Delhi as residents reel under scorching heat

In light of the impending weather conditions, residents have been urged to take necessary precautions. The Met department has advised them to stay indoors, close all windows and doors securely, and avoid unnecessary travel if possible. It has also cautioned against seeking refuge under trees, which may pose a greater risk during the storm.

The IMD has reported intense to very intense convection across Punjab, Haryana, Northwest Uttar Pradesh, as well as south interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala. Moderate to intense convection is observed over north Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, West Uttarakhand, North Rajasthan, and North Chhattisgarh.

For Haryana, Punjab, and Northwest Uttar Pradesh, IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall along with moderate to severe thunderstorms. Residents in these areas should also be wary of lightning and gusty winds, which may reach speeds of 60-70 kmph occasionally. Isolated hail activity is also expected during the night.

“Light to moderate #rainfall occompanied with moderate thunderstorms, lightning, Gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph occasionally) over south interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala during night,” the IMD said/

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Duststorm sweeps Delhi-NCR; IMD alert for rain, strong winds

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On