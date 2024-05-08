Weather updates: IMD predicts rain for Delhi as residents reel under scorching heat

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain for Delhi this week even as the maximum temperature in the national capital touched 42 degrees Celsius. Residents of Delhi may get respite from the heat this week with light to moderate rainfall. (HT Photos/Vipin Kumar)(HT Photos/Vipin Kumar)

Delhi on Tuesday saw the highest temperature, three notches above normal, this season. While the temperature remains above 40 degrees Celsius in parts of the national capital, no heatwave warning has yet been issued.

Kuldeep Srivastava, scientist and head of the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre, told PTI that according to the weekly forecast, the temperature will be around 42 degrees Celsius. As a result, no heatwave conditions will be applied in the capital.

The weather forecast office predicted partly cloudy weather in Delhi on Wednesday, May 8, with the temperature likely to cross 40 degrees Celsius once again. The maximum and minimum temperatures will likely settle at 41 and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Further, Delhi residents may get a respite from the heat this week as the weather agency predicted light drizzling and thunderstorms in the capital on May 11 and 12.

During the second week of May in 2023, the capital experienced a high temperature of 42 degrees Celsius. There was no heatwave during the last summer season, according to the weather department.

Earlier this week, the weather office predicted that there would be no heatwave conditions in the national capital for at least 10 days. However, it is likely that a heatwave alert will be issued in Delhi towards the end of May due to soaring temperatures.

Delhi will vote for the Lok Sabha election 2024 in the sixth phase on May 25, and polling officials have started to make arrangements for the voters to tackle the heatwave situation.

Delhi chief electoral officer P Krishnamurthy said, “The heatwave is expected to be more intense than usual...We had a meeting with all the stakeholders including MCD, NDMC, Delhi Jal Board, and the health department...Coolers and mist fans will be set up in waiting areas. Cold drinking water will be made available at the polling stations. Delhi Jal Board tankers will be stationed at MCD zonal offices.”

(With inputs from agencies)