Severe heatwave conditions are prevailing in several parts of the country on Monday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a red heatwave alert in Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Gangetic West Bengal. The weather department has also issued a yellow alert in northeastern states, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Gujarat. Weather updates: IMD issues red heatwave alerts for Bihar, Odisha, other states(Rahul Raut/HT file photo)

“Heat Wave to severe heatwave conditions very likely to prevail in many places over Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha and Bihar, in some parts over Jharkhand during next four days till 1 May and then Heat Wave to severe heatwave conditions likely at isolated places over these areas on 2 May,” the IMD wrote in its bulletin, dated April 28.

It added, “Heat Wave to severe heat wave conditions likely at isolated places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal on 28 Apil and heat wave conditions in isolated pockets for subsequent three days till 1 May.”

According to the weather department, heatwave conditions will prevail over Telangana from April 29 to May 1, Konkan from April 29, and East Uttar Pradesh from April 28 to April 30.

Meanwhile, hot and humid weather conditions will prevail over West Assam and Meghalaya, Tripura, Kerala, Mahe, and coastal Karnataka till May 2.

Rainfall alert

According to the IMD, heavy to moderate rainfall will likely be over Northwest India on Monday.

“Light to moderate rainfall or snowfall accompanied with thunderstorms and lightning is likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand likely during April 29 to 30,” the IMD said.

Also, isolated heavy rainfall is likely over some parts of Jammu-Kashmir-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, and Himachal Pradesh. The IMD also said there is a possibility of hailstorms over Himachal Pradesh.

“Isolated to scattered rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds is very likely over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, and Uttar Pradesh on April 29,” the weather department added.