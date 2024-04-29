 Chance of light rain today, clear skies likely after that in Chandigarh - Hindustan Times
Chance of light rain today, clear skies likely after that in Chandigarh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 29, 2024 07:22 AM IST

As per IMD officials, a western disturbance currently active over the region can lead to light rain on Monday, but clear skies are expected on Tuesday and Wednesday

After cloudy weather on Sunday, chances of light rain is on Monday as per the India meteorological department (IMD). Clear weather is likely after that.

The weather is expected to start getting cloudy again from Thursday while a fresh western disturbance is expected over the weekend. (HT Photo)
As per IMD officials, a western disturbance currently active over the region can lead to light rain on Monday, but clear skies are expected on Tuesday and Wednesday. The weather is expected to start getting cloudy again from Thursday while a fresh western disturbance is expected over the weekend.

Because of the cloudy weather, the maximum temperature fell from 36.7°C on Saturday to 35.9°C on Sunday, 1 degree below normal. Minimum temperature fell from 23°C on Saturday to 20.8°C on Sunday, 1.6 degrees below normal.

In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 35°C and 36°C while the minimum temperature will remain between 20°C and 23°C.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chance of light rain today, clear skies likely after that in Chandigarh
