Weather updates: Heatwave havoc in Odisha, Tamil Nadu, rain relief likely in Telangana, Northeast

Several states across India, including Telangana, Kerala, Odisha, Jharkhand, Vidarbha region Maharashtra, Gangetic West Bengal, and Tamil Nadu, experienced heatwave conditions and scorching heat on Sunday, with temperatures soaring up to 45 degrees Celsius. A heatwave is declared in plains when the maximum temperature is over 40°C. (HT file image)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has, however, predicted some relief from the scorching conditions in several states in east and parts of southern peninsular India this week.

“In April and May, we expect moderate thunderstorm activity and hail over northeast India. Now the extreme heat over east and south India will decrease. We expect thunderstorm activity for five days,” said M Mohapatra, director general of the weather bureau.

Heatwave conditions:

-The weather agency said heatwave to severe heatwave conditions prevailed in parts of Gangetic West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Odisha and Jharkhand, with maximum temperatures recorded to be 4-7 degrees Celsius above normal.

-Further, an orange alert for heatwave has been issued in most of the Karnataka districts where Lok Sabha constituencies are going to polls on Tuesday, as temperatures hit 42 to 44 degrees Celsius in the past few days.

-It also issued an orange alert for 13 districts in Telangana till Monday amid heatwave conditions across the state. According to the weather department, Hyderabad has recorded a maximum of nearly 44 degrees Celsius this summer.

Rising temperatures:

-Severe heatwave conditions scorched Odisha on Sunday with the mercury shooting to 45 degrees Celsius in Titlagarh followed by 44.6 degrees Celsius in Boudh, while Nuapada recorded 44.4 degrees Celsius. Bolangir was at 44.3 degrees Celsius, Bhawanipatna and Jharsuguda were at 44 degrees Celsius, and Baripada recorded 43.8 degrees Celsius.

- Parts of Telangana, Rayalaseema in Andhra Pradesh, Vidarbha in Maharashtra, north interior Karnataka, northern Madhya Pradesh, Marathwada, southeast Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, and Coastal Andhra Pradesh recorded temperatures of 42-45 degrees Celsius, marking a surge in heat in isolated pockets across these states.

-The maximum temperature in Delhi settled two notches above normal at 41.1 degrees Celsius, the IMD said on Sunday. This was the highest maximum temperature recorded in the national capital this summer so far.

Rainfall predicted in these states:

-Meanwhile, the rain lashed several parts of Assam's Dibrugarh on Sunday, bringing much-needed relief from the scorching heat. The weather department has predicted rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds at a few places across Assam between May 6 and May 7.

-Due to intense rain, all educational institutions in Manipur have been ordered to remain closed on Monday and Tuesday. Heavy rain, accompanied by hailstorms, struck several parts of Manipur on Sunday, damaging houses and vehicles.

-The IMD also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall spell accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds very likely over Northeast India, including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura and Mizoram.

-There are predictions of light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms in Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand from May 5 to 9.

- The MeT department further said that the rainfall and thunderstorms will likely bring respite for Telangana from May 6-8. “The day after tomorrow, the heat will be subsiding and we will have rain along with thunderstorms. For the coming two days, temperatures are expected to be 41 to 46 degrees. Hyderabad is also expecting temperatures of more than 42 degrees. The eastern belt of Telangana has started getting thunderstorm activity, gusty winds and lightning. The orange alert will continue for today and tomorrow. The temperature will subside from the day after tomorrow and the average temperature will be 36 to 41 degrees. The day after tomorrow will experience heavy rainfall, especially in the Southern districts. On May 9 and 10, there will be isolated rainfall,” Sravani, Scientist C of Hyderabad Meteorological Centre said.

