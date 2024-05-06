East, peninsular parts to get relief from heat as IMD predicts light rain next week

New Delhi: A cyclonic circulation is lying over northeastern Assam and another over northeastern Bihar (AFP)

The extreme heat that gripped large parts of eastern and peninsular India for about a fortnight will subside gradually as light rain and thunderstorms in the next week would lower temperatures, the India Meteorological Department predicted on Sunday.

“In April and May, we expect moderate thunderstorm activity and hail over northeast India. Now the extreme heat over east and south India will decrease. We expect thunderstorm activity for five days,” said M Mohapatra, director general of the weather bureau.

A cyclonic circulation is lying over northeastern Assam and another over northeastern Bihar. A trough is running from this cyclonic circulation to northern Odisha. As a result, strong south-westerly winds from the Bay of Bengal to northeast India are likely till May 7. This will likely result in widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with isolated thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during next seven days.

There is likely to be light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorm, lightning and squally winds (50-60 kmph) over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and over Gangetic West Bengal on Monday and Tuesday.

A cyclonic circulation is lying over Marathwada in Maharastra and a trough is running from Marathwada to southern Tamil Nadu. Under their influence, isolated and scattered light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema and Telangana in the next five days.

Severe heatwaves have been prevailing over Odisha since April 15, in Gangetic West Bengal since April 17, and in Rayalaseema since April 24. On Saturday, the highest maximum temperature of 46 degree Celsius was reported at Nandyal in Andhara Pradesh’s Rayalaseema.

On Sunday, with the onset of thunderstorm activity, there was hail reported from several parts of Manipur.

A western disturbance is impacting the western Himalayas and another likely to affect northwest India from May 9. This would lead to light and moderate rain over the upper mountainous reaches and light and isolated rain over the northern plains on Monday and between May 9 and 11.