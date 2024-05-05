Weather updates: Heatwave to continue in Odisha, Tamil Nadu; IMD's thunderstorms alert for West Bengal

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said the intensity of the heatwave prevailing in Odisha, West Bengal and Jharkhand came down slightly on Saturday but predicted the scorching temperature will continue until May 5-6. A man (L) takes shelter under an umbrella from the scorching sun on a hot summer afternoon(AFP)

The IMD, meanwhile, predicted that thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds are expected at several places in southern Bengal from May 5, with maximum temperature in the state likely to fall gradually by 2-3 degrees Celsius during the next four to five days. The IMD also advised the fishermen not to venture into the Bay of Bengal between May 6 and May 7.

Heatwave conditions:

-The weather agency has said heatwave to severe heatwave conditions prevailed in parts of Gangetic West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Odisha and Telangana, with maximum temperatures settling 3-5 degrees Celsius above normal in these regions.

-On Saturday, Andhra Pradesh's Nandyal sizzled at 46 degrees Celsius and was the warmest city in the country for the third consecutive day.

-Maximum temperatures were recorded at 45.9 degrees Celsius in Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh), 45 degrees in Mahbubnagar (Telangana), 44 degrees in Odisha's Boudh, 43.5 degrees in Karur Paramathi (Tamil Nadu), 44.6 degrees in Nizamabad (Telangana), 45.4 in Andhra Pradesh's Cuddapah, and 43.5 degrees in West Bengal's Kalaikunda.

-The weather agency said that heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in parts of Rajasthan as maximum temperature is likely to increase by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in the next few days.

Rainfall prediction in these states:

-The IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand, east Uttar Pradesh, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala and Karnataka from May 5- May 9.

-The IMD also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall spell accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds very likely over Northeast India by Sunday.

Scorching heat in April:

April witnessed record-smashing maximum temperatures in east, northeast and south peninsular India, prompting health warnings from government agencies and some states to suspend in-person classes in schools. A number of cities also recorded their highest-ever April day temperatures.

Normally, the northern plains, central India and adjoining areas of peninsular India experience around three days of heat waves in May.

(With inputs from agencies)