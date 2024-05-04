 IMD issues 'high sea waves' warning for Mumbai, BMC releases advisory | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
IMD issues 'high sea waves' warning for Mumbai, BMC releases advisory

ByHT News Desk
May 04, 2024 11:34 AM IST

The sea waves are likely to rise between 0.5 metres to 1.5 metres for the next 36 hours.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian National Center for Ocean Information Service (INCOIS) have issued a ‘yellow’ alert warning on Saturday, for high sea waves in Mumbai and nearby coastal areas over the next 36 hours.

IMD issues 'high sea waves' warning for Mumbai, BMC releases advisory (AP)
IMD issues 'high sea waves' warning for Mumbai, BMC releases advisory (AP)

According to the weather department, the sea waves are likely to rise between 0.5 metres to 1.5 metres.

“It is forecasted that the sea will be dominated by high energy swell waves in the near shore region, and the low-lying areas may experience surges (gushing of seawater into these nearshore/beach areas) intermittently during 11:30 hours (IST) of 04-05-2024 to 23:30 hours (IST) of 05-05-2024 due to the combined effect of the high period (16-22 sec) swell waves, having 0.5 - 1.5 m height, especially during high tides and Spring Tide phases,” the INCOIS said in its bulletin.

It also advised fishermen and people living near the coastal areas to be cautious.

“Small vessels may ply nearshore with due caution. Boats may be anchored at a fair distance from each other to avoid collision and damage. Operational/Recreational activities at the beach or near shore with due care,” it said.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), meanwhile, has issued an advisory, urging people not to go too close to the coastline. It has also deployed emergency services near the coastal areas, including coastal security guards and lifeguards.

Apart from Maharashtra, a ‘yellow’ alert warning has also been issued for Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal.

‘High energy swell waves’ red alert warning

Meanwhile, the IMD and the INCOIS have issued a similar ‘red’ alert warning for Kerala, Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu, Andaman and Nicobar for “high energy swell waves” during the next 36 hours starting at 2:30 pm on Saturday.

This comes as the IMD predicted rainfall this week in several states, including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Kerala, and Jammu and Kashmir.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Cities / Mumbai / IMD issues 'high sea waves' warning for Mumbai, BMC releases advisory
