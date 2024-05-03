Weather update: No heatwave in Delhi this week, rainfall likely in south India, predicts IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said that the maximum temperature in Delhi settled a notch below normal at 38 degrees Celsius, with the relative humidity oscillating between 15 per cent and 61 per cent during the day. The IMD further said that there will be no heatwave conditions in Delhi for this week. IMD issued a light rainfall alert in parts of southern India(Adobe Stock)

The Regional Weather Forecasting Centre told PTI on Friday, "A fresh western disturbance approached northwest India on Friday and, due to that, some weather changes can also be seen in Delhi such as light drizzle, cloudy skies and strong winds on Friday and Saturday."

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Meanwhile, it is predicted that some parts of India will get respite from the heatwave conditions in the coming week. The weather agency predicted light rains in multiple southern states, expected to bring down the maximum temperature in the region.

Northeastern states like Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram are also expected to witness light to moderate rainfall accompanied by light to moderate thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds on Saturday, said the MeT department.

No heatwave in Delhi

The temperature in Delhi is expected to remain below 40 degrees Celsius in the coming week, and there is no heatwave predicted in the capital for the next 10 days, predicted the weather agency.

Unless the temperature breaches 45 degrees Celsius, it will not meet the heatwave threshold. Meanwhile, it is likely that parts of Delhi will witness cloudy skies, gusty winds and thunderstorms on Saturday, keeping the temperature in the national capital stable.

Rain forecast in southern India

Light to moderate rainfall accompanied by moderate to intense thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph occasionally) is very likely over South Interior Karnataka adjoining north interior Tamil Nadu, north Coastal Andhra Pradesh and south Rayalaseema, IMD said on Friday.

Meanwhile, heatwave conditions are predicted in Western Rajasthan, Saurashtra Kutch and North Interior Karnataka on May 7, during the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

There is a possibility of a heat wave in Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Saurashtra and Kutch, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Interior Karnataka on May 05, 2024, said IMD.

(With inputs from PTI)