Weather updates today: IMD's heatwave ‘red’ alert for Bengal, ‘orange’ for Andhra Pradesh, other states

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned on Thursday, May 2, of heatwave conditions over several states, including Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Kerala, and Gangetic West Bengal. While the IMD has issued a 'red' alert for West Bengal and coastal Andhra Pradesh, an 'orange' alert has been issued for Bihar, Telangana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, and Odisha.

“Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions very likely in many pockets of Gangetic West Bengal, few pockets of Jharkhand and Odisha, isolated pockets of Rayalaseema and heat wave conditions very likely in sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra, Saurashtra, Gujarat region, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe, and interior Karnataka on May 2,” the IMD wrote in its bulletin.

It added that Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Puducherry will likely witness heatwave conditions until May 6.

According to the weather department, while Jharkhand will witness heatwave to severe heatwave conditions on Thursday, the intensity will dip from Friday onwards.

Notably, a heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and 4.5 degrees above normal. Meanwhile, a severe heatwave is declared when the temperature is above 40 degrees Celsius and 6.5 degrees above normal.

Rainfall alert in 8 states

Meanwhile, the IMD has issued an ‘orange’ alert for rainfall in eight states - Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

According to the weather department, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Tripura will likely witness heavy rainfall on Thursday. Meanwhile, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura can expect isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall.

The rainfall is likely due to a “cyclonic circulation that lies over northeast Bangladesh and a trough that runs from Bihar to Nagaland in lower tropospheric levels and also due to another cyclonic circulation that is lying over northeast Assam at lower tropospheric levels”, the IMD said.