IMD predicts more heatwave days in May; rainfall in these states | Full forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted above-normal maximum temperatures over most parts of India, except most parts of northeast India in May, warning the citizens to brace up for a scorching summer ahead. Normally, northern plains, central India and adjoining areas of peninsular India experience around three days of heat wave in May. (HT Photo)

Also Read: 3 Odisha cities among top 10 hottest cities of world as heatwave sweeps state

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

While addressing a press conference, IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said that a significantly high number of heatwave days are likely over the northern plains, central region and adjoining areas of peninsular India this month.

Around 8-11 heatwave days are likely over south Rajasthan, west Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Marathwada and Gujarat region, while the remaining parts of Rajasthan, east Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and some parts of Chhattisgarh, interior Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, north interior Karnataka and Telangana may record 5-7 heat wave days in the month. The IMD chief said above normal maximum temperatures are becoming frequent over south peninsular India since 1980s.

Prolonged heatwave spell over east and south peninsular India in the last month was due to the absence of thunderstorms and persisting anti-cyclone, IMD said. While Odisha experienced the longest heatwave spell of 16 days since 2016 this April, the number of heatwave days in the month is the highest in 15 years in Gangetic West Bengal, followed by nine years in Odisha.

The average minimum temperature (22 degrees Celsius) in April in east and northeast India was the highest since 1901, the weather office said.

Also Read: Severe heatwave hits Jharkhand; Baharagora records 47.1°C

IMD issues Red alert for Odisha, Bengal:

Meanwhile, the weather agency issued a red alert for severe heatwave conditions in Gangetic West Bengal for the coming three days and two days in Odisha. “East India has been witnessing an unusually long spell of severe heat waves. Mainly, from day 5, which is May 5, we are anticipating a slight fall in temperatures as moisture coming...," IMD scientist Soma Sen said to ANI.

Rising temperatures:

The weather agency predicted an increase of 2-3°C in the maximum temperatures in the northwest, central and west India regions in the coming days.

Rainfall in these states:

The weather agency predicted rainfall over West Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan during May 4-6 and over south peninsular region including Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, South Interior Karnataka during May 5-8.

Also Read: Heatwave forces BCB to shorten school cricket matches to 20-over games

IMD has also forecast rainfall accompanied by isolated thunderstorms likely in northeastern states during the next five days and snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh from May 3-6.

(With inputs from agencies)