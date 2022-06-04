Delhi: Fire breaks out in hospital in Patparganj area, five fire tenders on spot

Child dies due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, toll in Bihar reaches 4 this year

The total number of deaths in the state due to Japanese encephalitis (JE) and AES, which is a cluster of diseases, involving the brain, has now gone up to four this year. Of these, three deaths were known cases of AES and one of JE. One death each has been reported from Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Patna and Muzaffarpur district, said state health officials. SKMCH superintendent, Dr Babu Saheb Jha confirmed that the child died of AES on May 31.