Delhi govt pays 93.8 crore to kin of 18,766 Covid victims

The Delhi government has paid an additional ₹93.8 crore to the kin of 18,766 Covid-19 victims as one-time ex-gratia payment, according to documents seen by HT.

Government officials confirmed that these 18,766 people who lost a family member to Covid-19 have already received ₹50,000 as ex gratia under the Mukhyamantri Covid-19 Pariwar Aarthik Sahayata Yojna, and have now been given an additional ₹50,000 each under the Delhi Disaster Response Fund.

According to a Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) order for disbursal of compensation dated January 6,2022, over 20,000 people who lost a family member to Covid-19 and have already received ₹50,000 as ex gratia under the Mukhyamantri Covid-19 Pariwar Aarthik Sahayata Yojna, will now be given an additional ₹50,000 each under the Delhi Disaster Response Fund.

A total of 22,131 people have so far received ₹50,000 as ex-gratia under the Mukhyamantri Covid-19 Pariwar Aarthik Sahayata Yojna, of whom 18,766 received an additional ₹50,000. The highest number of applications has been sanctioned in the South West district (3,479), followed by West (3,044), North West (2,768), Shahdara (2,043) and lowest from North (277), according to the government documents.

A DDMA official said the ex-gratia amount will be released to the remaining eligible families without them having to submit an application, as the credentials and bank details of the beneficiaries who were provided with financial assistance were already verified.

The new scheme also allows any Delhi resident who loses a family member or has lost a family member to Covid and is yet to get the ex-gratia to submit an application.

A DDMA official, who asked not to be named, said all new claims will be settled within 30 days of submission of required documents and disbursed through Aadhaar-linked direct benefit transfer. “The Central government contributes 75% to the Delhi Disaster Response Fund and the Delhi government contributes 25%. It is a standing fund,” the official said.

Now, Delhi has two Covid compensation schemes -- the chief minister’s scheme and the other under Delhi Disaster Response Fund, each for a sum of ₹50,000.

Applicants can submit applications via https://edistrict.delhigovt.nic.in/. The district magistrate offices will also accept hard copies of applications from those who are unable to apply on the portal.

“Applicants who have not yet applied for the ex-gratia for Covid deaths are required to apply directly to the concerned district magistrate. The DDMA will release funds directly to the beneficiary in accordance with detailed guidelines about eligibility,” a DDMA official said.

The guidelines state that deaths taking place within 30 days from the date of testing or from the date of being clinically determined as a Covid-19 case shall be treated as “death due to Covid-19”, even if the death takes place outside the hospital or in-patient facility.

A family member of a person who died by suicide within 30 days of being diagnosed as Covid-19 positive shall also be entitled to avail the ex-gratia assistance. “People who have lost a family member during the current wave can also apply for the ex-gratia,” said an official.

In June 2021, the Supreme Court directed the National Disaster Management Authority to recommend guidelines for ex-gratia assistance to the kin of those who lost their lives due to Covid-19. The order came in response to petitions seeking directions to the Central and state governments to provide ex-gratia compensation under the Disaster Management Act for Covid deaths.

In December, the Supreme Court sought information from the Delhi government and many other states on the progress of processing applications and releasing payments under the scheme.

