31-yr-old dies after jumping in front of Delhi Metro train at Najafgarh station

PTI | | Posted by Nisha Anand
Jul 31, 2023 12:19 PM IST

The police received information at 9.26 am on Monday that a person had jumped in front of a train at Najafgarh, a senior officer said.

A 31-year-old librarian died on Monday after he allegedly jumped in front of a moving train at Delhi Metro's Najafgarh station, police said.

Inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC are being done and further inquiry is underway, the police added.(HT_PRINT)

The victim was identified as Manish Kumar, a resident of Prem Nagar in Najafgarh. He died on the spot, the officer said.

CCTV footage has been checked and his family members also reached the spot. Kumar was a librarian in Uttrakhand's Devprayag. He was married and had one daughter, he said.

‘Enquiry underway’

Inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC are being done and further inquiry is underway, the police added.

According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, services normalised in 15 to 20 minutes.

SUICIDE HELPLINE INFO:

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

