Delhi LG makes integrity pact mandatory for all govt works, procurement

In order to curb corruption in award of all government works and procurements worth over ₹10 crore, Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena has made it mandatory for the state government, autonomous bodies and civic agencies to sign an ‘integrity pact’ with vendors giving an undertaking that both sides entering the contract will not resort to any corrupt practices, officials in the LG secretariat said on Tuesday. Delhi LG VK Saxena said provisions for an integrity pact and appointment of IEMs have to be implemented from 2007 on the recommendations of the Central Vigilance Commission. (HT Photo)

The officials added that Saxena issued the directive in a note to Delhi chief secretary. They added that the state government or agency will appoint independent external monitors (IEMs) who will monitor the execution of the contract, and any violation of the pact by bidders will lead to disqualification and other penal actions.

“Names of the IEMs will be shortlisted from the panels of central vigilance commission (CVC) or appointed by the government organisation. Their names will be mentioned in the tender documents,” a senior official in the LG secretariat said, asking not to be named.

A Delhi government spokesperson did not comment on the LG’s directive.

A spokesperson for Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) said that the civic body will follow all the orders issued by the LG.

According to the LG secretariat official, Saxena has pointed out that even though provisions for an integrity pact and appointment of IEMs have to be implemented from 2007 on the recommendations of the Central Vigilance Commission, it was only in 2017 that the government departments and agencies in Delhi started following the guidelines.

“The LG has expressed concern that even after 2017, none of the serious operators such as the Public Works Department (PWD) and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) adopted the procedure for integrity pact and IEMs. Earlier, the value threshold for integrity pact was ₹50 crore. In the fresh proposal, which has been approved by the LG, the threshold has been lowered to ₹10 crore to ensure total compliance,” the official added.

Outlining the features of the integrity pact, the officer said that any contract valuing over ₹10 crore, shall be operative only from the date the pact is signed by both the parties. “It will be effective till the completion of contract. After award of work, the IEMs will look into the issues – raised by either party – relating to execution of contract. It may be in any form like a delayed payment, pressure for favour or demand for bribe. The IEMs may suggest systemic improvements to the management of the organisation concerned, if considered necessary, to bring about transparency, equity and fairness in the system of procurement,” he said.

