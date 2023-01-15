Delhi Man attacked with toilet cleaner after fight with neighbours over pet dog

A Delhi man has suffered serious injuries after he was attacked allegedly with an acidic substance - suspected to be a toilet cleaner - during a quarrel over a pet dog in the city's Uttam Nagar on Saturday. All accused have been reportedly held by the police.

Also Read| Couple injured after assault by 7 people following argument over pet dog

“At around 10 pm, information was received in the Uttam Nagar Police Station that residents of a house got into a quarrel with a person. It is alleged that an acidic substance was thrown by occupants of the house at the person. After this, he got injured,” an official was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. “A Medico-Legal Case (MLC) of the injured person has not yet been prepared. Prima facie, it appears that toilet cleaner liquid was used. We have recovered a toilet cleaner liquid bottle from the home of the accused. Initial reports from the hospital suggest injuries are minor. The accused have been detained," the official further said.

Also Read| Unable to steal pet dog, 3 men kidnap man’s brother and demand dog as ransom

The son of the man who was injured, Abhishek Kumar, said he was taking his pet dog for a walk. However, as he reached near the house of the accused, the occupants started abusing him and pelted stones. Following this, his father came to his rescue after bystanders informed him about the situation. The brawl escalated later when one of the accused threw acid on his father.

The injured person has been identified as Rajeshwar and he is undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) trauma centre.

As per reports, neighbours alleged that the dog had dirtied the area, which led to the quarrel.

(With ANI inputs)