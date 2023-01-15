Terror suspects wanted to identify, assassinate right-wing leaders: Delhi Police

Two terror suspects - who have been arrested this week in Delhi - killed a man, possibly to convince their handlers that they were committed, Delhi Police Special Cell's Additional Commissioner of Police Pramod Kushwaha said on Sunday at a briefing, giving details about the case a day after a dismembered body was found in the national capital, adding that "the murder case is under investigation". The arrest of the terror accused this week came just days ahead of the Republic Day celebrations. "It's not like they were plotting for something just before the Republic Day but they were planning something big in the times to come," he told reporters. Two military-grade hand grenades, pistols and cartridges were found following the arrest.

"They (two suspects - Jagjit and Naushad) had demonstrated their capability, and they had got their funding. In the coming months, they were committed to identify and assassinate right-wing leaders. Jagjit's handler was Canada-based Arshd Dalla, who is a designated terrorist. Naushad's handlers are suspected to be cross-border elements, ISI handlers. With their arrest, a big terror incident - that they could carry out - has been averted," he further told reporters, highlighting that Jagjit Jagga already has a case of murder in 2018 filed against him. There is another encounter case against him. Naushad also has two murder cases and extortion case against him. "He came in touch with cross-border elements in jail," Kushwaha further said. "They met in Haldwani jail."

Two hand grenades and a man’s dismembered body were recovered following the interrogation of the two terror suspects as the Delhi Police stepped up the investigation in the case on Saturday. The two suspects were arrested on Thursday, HT had earlier reported.

56-year-old Naushad is reported to be associated with the outfit “Harkat-ul-Ansar”, and suspected gangster Jagjit Singh alias Jagga aka Yakub, 29, belongs to Punjab-based Devinder Bambiha gang.

