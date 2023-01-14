In Delhi, body chopped into 3 pieces found after 2 arrested over terror links

The special cell of the Delhi Police on Saturday recovered a body chopped into three pieces from a drain in north Delhi's Bhalswa after questioning the two arrested terror suspects, news agency ANI reported.

The body was reportedly recovered near the house of the two accused, Naushad and Jagjit Singh, who were arrested on Thursday under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

Two hand grenades were recovered and traces of human blood were found from the rented house, prompting the Delhi Police to step up vigil ahead of the Republic Day, officials familiar with the matter told HT on Saturday.

"Delhi Police Special Cell recovered a dead body which was chopped into three pieces from Bhalswa drain (in North Delhi) after two suspects Naushad and Jagjit Singh (arrested under UAPA) told the police. The deceased is being identified," the Delhi Police said in a statement.

One of the arrested suspects, Naushad (who goes by a single name) is allegedly associated with a terror outfit named Harkat-ul-Ansar, while the other arrested suspect, Jagjit Singh alias Jagga aka Yakub, is a member of the Devinder Bambiha gang that is active in Punjab and is in rivalry with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang that executed the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

Jagjit Singh alias Jagga aka Yakub, 29, is a resident of Uddham Singh Nagar in Uttarakhand, while Naushad, 56, is a resident of Delhi’s Jahangirpuri. At the time of their arrest, three pistols with 22 cartridges were seized from them.

ANI citing the officials reported the two accused had made the video of the victim, and shared a video of the killing with their handler.

They were produced before the Patiala House Court on Friday and sent to police remand for 14 days.

Amid the interrogation of the suspects, the police said they carried out a raid at their rented house at Shradha Nand Colony in the Bhalswa Dairy police station limits on Friday, under relevant sections of the UAPA.

Naushad has been a life convict in two counts of murder and has also served a 10-year sentence in connection with a case under the Explosive Act.

(With inputs from Karn Pratap Singh)

